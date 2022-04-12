Solutions Architect

Purpose of role:

As a recognized authority in supply chain technologies, the Solution Architect creates and maintains the architectures for the supply chain platforms and architecturally contributes to the realization of the architecture roadmap into the target state. Extensive subject matter knowledge of supply chain is essential, including Product Development, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management, Demand & Supply Planning, Merchandise Planning, Allocation and Replenishment.

Qualifications and skills required:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, ZACHMAN)

Experience

10+ yrs working experience within the IT industry

5 years excellent architecture and design skills and proven track record delivering well-architected complex enterprise-class systems

5 years expert understanding of supply chain management architectures

5+ years Supply chain management technical experience and understanding of the current supply chain management requirements

10+ years experience with supply chain management in the domains of Supply Chain Management, Demand & Supply Planning, Merchandise Planning, Allocation and Replenishment

5 years strong understanding of solution architecture, enterprise architecture frameworks, reference architectures, information, and communication technologies, and business application patterns

5+ years Experience in architecting solutions in manufacturing operations management and quality control – desirable

3+ years Experience in product development and engineering – desirable

5+ years Good understanding of industry standards for manufacturing (ISA S95, ISA S88, OPC UA/ DA etc.) – desirable

2+ years Experience with IoT, Industry 4.0 or Digital Transformation – desirable

3+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices. – desirable

3 + years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes would be advantageous. – desirable

3+ years Working experience with JDA Demand, JDA Enterprise Planning, INFOR WMS2000, Ortec, SAP Retail and Bamboo Rose -desirable

Desired Skills:

Supply Chain

Solution Architecture

SAP

JDA

digital transformation

Manufacturing

merchandise

replenishing

