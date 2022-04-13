Business Analyst

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If you have experience working within the Financial Services space, working closely with product teams, within an Agile environment, please have a look at the below and get in contact if it’s of interest to you.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ Analyst Qualification

Level: Intermediate/ Senior

Location: Cape Town

As a business analyst, support the Product Teams by creating requirements documents, from business requirements all the way to functional requirements and technical requirements if needed.

Have a strong understanding of data and data analysis

Work in a cross functional Product Team alongside product owners, software engineers, designers, data analysts, quality assurance specialists as well the marketing, operations and credit teams.

Key performance areas in the role: Business analysis; Testing; Training, support and documentation; Reporting; Ad hoc projects

Conduct and coordinate workshops with business to gather detailed user requirements following the AGILE methodology

Translate client / user requirements into highly specified project briefs, user stories and artifacts

Oversee the implementation of the new system(s) / enhancements

Learn more/Apply for this position