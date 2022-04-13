We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If you have experience working within the Financial Services space, working closely with product teams, within an Agile environment, please have a look at the below and get in contact if it’s of interest to you.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ Analyst Qualification
Level: Intermediate/ Senior
Location: Cape Town
- As a business analyst, support the Product Teams by creating requirements documents, from business requirements all the way to functional requirements and technical requirements if needed.
- Have a strong understanding of data and data analysis
- Work in a cross functional Product Team alongside product owners, software engineers, designers, data analysts, quality assurance specialists as well the marketing, operations and credit teams.
- Key performance areas in the role: Business analysis; Testing; Training, support and documentation; Reporting; Ad hoc projects
- Conduct and coordinate workshops with business to gather detailed user requirements following the AGILE methodology
- Translate client / user requirements into highly specified project briefs, user stories and artifacts
- Oversee the implementation of the new system(s) / enhancements