Computer Technician

The purpose of this role is to fulfil a specialist function in respect of rendering first class IT hardware and software support and services through LegalWise, LEZA and LifeWise.
You will be responsible for:
- Setting-up and configuring computers and other equipment according to the department documentation and standards.
- Diagnosing and repairing faults, apply service packs, patches and fixes according to the department documentation, standards and requirements.
- Logging of calls, telephone support, and basic desktop support.
- Recording serial numbers and product keys of installed and replaced equipment/software.
- Assisting in IT Projects (research and testing).
- Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required
Qualifications and Experience Required:
- Completed Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent
- A+ Computer Certification essential
- Must be computer literate
- Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ experience in IT support in a corporate environment
- Must speak English fluently
- Ability to speak one other official African language advantageous
Other Requirements:
- Must relocate on own cost
- Must have own reliable vehicle
- Must be willing to travel to different branches
- ITC/criminal check will be a requirement
- Integrity assessment will be a requirement
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills.
- Must be able to think on your feet hands-on and be willing to assist and learn new technology
- Must be able to function alone and in a team
- Have skills to perform onsite and remote support
- Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels
- Problem solving abilities
- Excellent customer services orientation
- High Stress Tolerance and adaptability
- Must be willing to travel to various branches to provide IT support
About The Employer:
LEZA/LegalWise is committed to protecting your privacy. Your information will be used properly, lawfully, securely and transparently for the purpose of recruitment processes. LEZA/LegalWise has implemented appropriate technical and organisational information security measures to help keep your information secure, accurate and current.