Computer Technician

The purpose of this role is to fulfil a specialist function in respect of rendering first class IT hardware and software support and services through LegalWise, LEZA and LifeWise.

You will be responsible for:

Setting-up and configuring computers and other equipment according to the department documentation and standards.

Diagnosing and repairing faults, apply service packs, patches and fixes according to the department documentation, standards and requirements.

Logging of calls, telephone support, and basic desktop support.

Recording serial numbers and product keys of installed and replaced equipment/software.

Assisting in IT Projects (research and testing).

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Completed Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent

A+ Computer Certification essential

Must be computer literate

Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ experience in IT support in a corporate environment

Must speak English fluently

Ability to speak one other official African language advantageous

Other Requirements:

Must relocate on own cost

Must have own reliable vehicle

Must be willing to travel to different branches

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Integrity assessment will be a requirement

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills.

Must be able to think on your feet hands-on and be willing to assist and learn new technology

Must be able to function alone and in a team

Have skills to perform onsite and remote support

Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels

Problem solving abilities

Excellent customer services orientation

High Stress Tolerance and adaptability

Must be willing to travel to various branches to provide IT support

About The Employer:

