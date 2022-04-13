Computer Technician

Apr 13, 2022

The purpose of this role is to fulfil a specialist function in respect of rendering first class IT hardware and software support and services through LegalWise, LEZA and LifeWise.

You will be responsible for:

  • Setting-up and configuring computers and other equipment according to the department documentation and standards.
  • Diagnosing and repairing faults, apply service packs, patches and fixes according to the department documentation, standards and requirements.
  • Logging of calls, telephone support, and basic desktop support.
  • Recording serial numbers and product keys of installed and replaced equipment/software.
  • Assisting in IT Projects (research and testing).
  • Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required

Qualifications and Experience Required:

  • Completed Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent
  • A+ Computer Certification essential
  • Must be computer literate
  • Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ experience in IT support in a corporate environment
  • Must speak English fluently
  • Ability to speak one other official African language advantageous

Other Requirements:

  • Must relocate on own cost
  • Must have own reliable vehicle
  • Must be willing to travel to different branches
  • ITC/criminal check will be a requirement
  • Integrity assessment will be a requirement

Desired Skills:

  • Good communication skills.
  • Must be able to think on your feet hands-on and be willing to assist and learn new technology
  • Must be able to function alone and in a team
  • Have skills to perform onsite and remote support
  • Able to liaise professionally and effectively on all levels
  • Problem solving abilities
  • Excellent customer services orientation
  • High Stress Tolerance and adaptability
  • Must be willing to travel to various branches to provide IT support

About The Employer:

LEZA/LegalWise is committed to protecting your privacy. Your information will be used properly, lawfully, securely and transparently for the purpose of recruitment processes. LEZA/LegalWise has implemented appropriate technical and organisational information security measures to help keep your information secure, accurate and current.

