Data Management Analyst / Developer

Role Purpose:

We are looking for people who are passionate about data and technology solutions, are driven to learn about them and keep up with market evolution. You will play an active role throughout the entire engagement cycle, specializing in modern data solutions including data ingestion/data pipeline frameworks, data warehouse & data lake architectures, cognitive computing and cloud services. You will bring your enthusiasm about all things data, have strong problem-solving and analytical skills, are tech savvy and have a solid understanding of data engineering and analytics.

The job role entails the following:

Analysis and conversion of business requirements into technical specifications

Data exploration and analysis

Data modelling and ETL capabilities

Proficiency in at least two or more of the below data management domains: master data management, data quality management, reference data management, metadata management, data integration (streaming or API development)

Development, testing and implementation of data solutions

Reporting and data visualisation capabilities

Solve complex data modelling and workload complications

Manage and interact with clients and business stakeholders

Translate technical concepts into business understanding and value

Proficiency in at least two or more of the below tools: SQL Server, SSIS, NiFi, Python, Spark, SAP Analytics, SSAS

Qualifications & Experience

Minimum Qualifications

BSc Computer Science, BSc Honours Computer Science, BSC Maths Statistics, BEng (all disciplines), BCom (Informatics preferred). Or if direct entry proven experience in data & analytics and other relevant any qualifications (e.g. certifications in analytics technology platforms and techniques)

Desired Qualifications

Certifications or Advanced degrees in Data Management, Data Engineering, Data Science, Data Analytics, and technology specific certifications

Minimum Experience

3 years relevant working experience

Desired Experience

3+ years’ relevant work experience

Knowledge and experience across multiple areas including:

Technical Competencies

Demonstrated project management skill

Consulting skills

Experience in drafting and presenting to clients

Good report writing skills

Sound financial knowledge and understanding

Business acumen

Business Analysis (including business process mapping)

Data Modelling

Data Management

Data Engineering (extractions, transformations, loading patterns)

Behavioural Competencies:

Continuous learning mindset

Curiosity

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Consistently delivers high quality work

Ability to meet deadlines (reliable and dependable)

Able to Multi-task

Proven application of providing guidance to junior members of the project team

Demonstrates readiness to take decisions

Displays initiative and takes accountability for delivery of own work

Supervises and monitors adherence to deadlines for self

Ability to prioritize competing responsibilities as per their urgency and importance

