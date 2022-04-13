Data Management Analyst / Developer

Role Purpose:
We are looking for people who are passionate about data and technology solutions, are driven to learn about them and keep up with market evolution. You will play an active role throughout the entire engagement cycle, specializing in modern data solutions including data ingestion/data pipeline frameworks, data warehouse & data lake architectures, cognitive computing and cloud services. You will bring your enthusiasm about all things data, have strong problem-solving and analytical skills, are tech savvy and have a solid understanding of data engineering and analytics.
The job role entails the following:
- Analysis and conversion of business requirements into technical specifications
- Data exploration and analysis
- Data modelling and ETL capabilities
- Proficiency in at least two or more of the below data management domains: master data management, data quality management, reference data management, metadata management, data integration (streaming or API development)
- Development, testing and implementation of data solutions
- Reporting and data visualisation capabilities
- Solve complex data modelling and workload complications
- Manage and interact with clients and business stakeholders
- Translate technical concepts into business understanding and value
- Proficiency in at least two or more of the below tools: SQL Server, SSIS, NiFi, Python, Spark, SAP Analytics, SSAS
Qualifications & Experience
Minimum Qualifications
- BSc Computer Science, BSc Honours Computer Science, BSC Maths Statistics, BEng (all disciplines), BCom (Informatics preferred). Or if direct entry proven experience in data & analytics and other relevant any qualifications (e.g. certifications in analytics technology platforms and techniques)
Desired Qualifications
- Certifications or Advanced degrees in Data Management, Data Engineering, Data Science, Data Analytics, and technology specific certifications
Minimum Experience
- 3 years relevant working experience
Desired Experience
- 3+ years’ relevant work experience
Knowledge and experience across multiple areas including:
Technical Competencies
- Demonstrated project management skill
- Consulting skills
- Experience in drafting and presenting to clients
- Good report writing skills
- Sound financial knowledge and understanding
- Business acumen
- Business Analysis (including business process mapping)
- Data Modelling
- Data Management
- Data Engineering (extractions, transformations, loading patterns)
Behavioural Competencies:
- Continuous learning mindset
- Curiosity
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Consistently delivers high quality work
- Ability to meet deadlines (reliable and dependable)
- Able to Multi-task
- Proven application of providing guidance to junior members of the project team
- Demonstrates readiness to take decisions
- Displays initiative and takes accountability for delivery of own work
- Supervises and monitors adherence to deadlines for self
- Ability to prioritize competing responsibilities as per their urgency and importance