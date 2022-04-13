Enterprise Architect at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DEFINE the technology roadmap & principles to guide the vision of the business strategy, innovation and advancement of a fast-paced Financial Services Group seeking your expertise as its next Enterprise Architect. Your role will include consulting with Project teams to implement business solutions, researching and evaluating new technologies, tools and methods while consolidating Architecture input to the Business Plan. The successful incumbent must preferably possess a Degree in Business Science/Information Systems/Engineering and a Certification from The Open Group Architecture Forum or similarly working knowledge of at least 10+years’ in an IT Architecture role with 5+ in Middle-Snr Management preferably in the Retail and/or Financial Services space and a proven track record in defining, steering and monitoring the implementation of a future state architecture and technology best practices.

DUTIES:

Define the technology roadmap and rules (principles) that bring together the business strategy, IT industry best practices and technology developments / innovation.

Educate business management, technology staff and outsource partners on the roadmap, the rules / principles and rationale for these.

Consult to Project teams implementing business solutions.

Assess adherence to the roadmap and rules / principles.

In support of these key accountabilities – Research and evaluate new technologies, tools and methods. Motivate for (and run, where appropriate) projects to determine appropriate application of technologies. Consolidate Architecture input to the Business Plan. Ensure full alignment between business plan (strategy) and technology roadmap.



Key deliverables –

Position papers on new or enhanced technologies and the facilitation of decisions regarding technology adoption.

Reference architecture – including principles, standards and guidelines, as well as the 3-year technology roadmap and transition plan.

Validate project specific technology decisions are fully aligned with technology roadmap.

Functional and technical quality assessments of the technology set.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Preferably a Business Science, Information Systems or Engineering Degree.

Preferably Certification from The Open Group Architecture Forum, or similar, alternatively working knowledge of Architecture methodologies and best practices.

Experience/Skills –

10+ Years’ working experience in an IT Architecture role.

5+ Years’ experience at middle to senior management level, preferably in the Retail and/or Financial Services sectors.

Proven track record in defining, steering and monitoring the implementation of a future state architecture and technology best practices.

Working knowledge of the systems in Retail and/or Consumer Finance.

Working knowledge of latest digital technology trends, design thinking and interoperability/open architecture best practices and technologies.

Experience in managing relationships with outsource-partnerships will be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Listening.

Big picture / Systemic thinking.

Innovative.

Clarity and simplicity of communication.

Strong presentation skills (written, verbal and presentation-related).

Articulate, rational, coherent and persuasive.

Astute, disciplined and focused on meeting business objectives.

Analytical, conceptualization and problem-solving skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Enterprise

Architect

IT

Learn more/Apply for this position