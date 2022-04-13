Junior Software Engineer

Apr 13, 2022

Available vacnacy for engineering graduates who are keen to pursue a career in software development on RTOS & Linux based embedded systems as well as the Linux server environment.

Responsibilities:

The position encompasses the following technical disciplines:

  • Application software development, coding and testing on Linux & RTOS based platforms.
  • Firmware development, coding and testing.
  • System integration and debugging.
  • Technical specification / documentation & liaison with client on system requirements.

Requirements:

M Eng or B Eng Electronic / Computer Engineering degree.

Candidates should have a strong interest / aptitude in the following:

  • Linux application development
  • Firmware development on custom embedded platforms
  • Proficient in C++ / C programming

Additional experience in the following areas is given preference:

  • Familiarity with ARM based platforms
  • Familiarity with Databases / SQL
  • Familiarity with API development using REST / similar technologies
  • Familiarity with embedded systems
  • Knowledge of Python / Bash
  • Knowledge of Git / GCC

Personal qualities that we are looking for in a candidate:

  • Accountability & integrity.
  • Initiative taker

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • C Programming
  • Linux
  • Firmware
  • Embedded systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

