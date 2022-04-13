Lead Full Stack Developer (Cloud)

Fully Remote
- 8+ years experience in a Full Stack Development role
- Specific coding/scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript
- Experience with Cloud platforms e.g. Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform
- Good understanding of frameworks & libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML
- Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure DevOps)
- Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP & REST
- Develop security-related standards for platforms and technologies under the guidance of the assigned Security Consultant and Lean Control Teams
- Experience as an Agile practitioner & experience in other delivery methodologies e.g. Kanban, RUP etc.
Advantageous
- Familiar with Oauth, Open Connect ID & SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos
- Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes
- Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.
- Banking domain experience and experience in a Solution analyst role in a Technical environment preferred
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development