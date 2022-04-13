PL/SQL Developer

A leading retail company in Cape Town is looking for a PL/SQL Developer to join their team. They offer a hybrid work environment and values the importance of a work-life balance. This medium sized dev team offers a stable work environment and has a low staff turnover.

Duties & Responsibilities

Help with day-to-day queries from users and IT teams

Develop, test and deliver user requests

Do development on strategic innovation projects

Liaise with users to discuss functional spec details

Support existing systems

Standby according to schedule

Technologies:

PL/SQL Developer

Oracle DB

SQL Developer

Linux / Autosys

ADF

Desired Experience & Qualification

Positive and Proactive attitude

Self-managed, and self-motivated

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards

Ability to work as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Good communication skills

Analytical mindset and logical thinker

Preferably 5 to 10 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL

Attention to detail

IT qualification is preferred

Experience in Financial systems will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Oracle PL/SQL Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position