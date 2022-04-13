A leading retail company in Cape Town is looking for a PL/SQL Developer to join their team. They offer a hybrid work environment and values the importance of a work-life balance. This medium sized dev team offers a stable work environment and has a low staff turnover.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Help with day-to-day queries from users and IT teams
- Develop, test and deliver user requests
- Do development on strategic innovation projects
- Liaise with users to discuss functional spec details
- Support existing systems
- Standby according to schedule
Technologies:
- PL/SQL Developer
- Oracle DB
- SQL Developer
- Linux / Autosys
- ADF
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Positive and Proactive attitude
- Self-managed, and self-motivated
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
- Good communication skills
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- Preferably 5 to 10 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
- Attention to detail
- IT qualification is preferred
- Experience in Financial systems will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Oracle PL/SQL Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric