PL/SQL Developer

Apr 13, 2022

A leading retail company in Cape Town is looking for a PL/SQL Developer to join their team. They offer a hybrid work environment and values the importance of a work-life balance. This medium sized dev team offers a stable work environment and has a low staff turnover.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Help with day-to-day queries from users and IT teams
  • Develop, test and deliver user requests
  • Do development on strategic innovation projects
  • Liaise with users to discuss functional spec details
  • Support existing systems
  • Standby according to schedule

Technologies:

  • PL/SQL Developer
  • Oracle DB
  • SQL Developer
  • Linux / Autosys
  • ADF

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Positive and Proactive attitude
  • Self-managed, and self-motivated
  • Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Committed to excellent customer service
  • Delivering the highest possible quality of work
  • Good communication skills
  • Analytical mindset and logical thinker
  • Preferably 5 to 10 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
  • Attention to detail
  • IT qualification is preferred
  • Experience in Financial systems will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle PL/SQL Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

