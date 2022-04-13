Qlik Sense Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Rental Service Provider in Joburg seeks the coding expertise of a Qlik Sense Developer to do both front and backend development on site where required. You will require a Qlik Certification or other relevant Development Certification or qualification, have experience with Qlik Management Console, NPrinting – Admin & Design, extensive SQL, Excel and be able to work under pressure and communicate with people at all levels from Operational to Executives.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Qlik Certification OR other Development Qualification/Certification.

Experience/Skills –

Qlik Dev – Front End and Back End.

Qlik Management Console.

NPrinting – Admin and Design.

Extensive SQL experience (Certification advantageous).

Skilled in Excel.

Ability to interact and communicate with people at all levels from Operational to Executives.

On site – no remote.

Ability to remain calm under pressure.

COMMENTS:

