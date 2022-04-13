Senior C++ Developer

Apr 13, 2022

Key Performance Areas

  • A technical job concerned with software programming in C/C++ developing & maintaining visual & non-visual/service applications.
  • Conceive, design, and test logical structures for solving problems by computer.
  • Analysis of relevant standards.
  • Understand project / product requirements from a technical perspective
  • Produce and review baseline documentation that collectively defines the solution.
  • Review requirements, specifications related to the proposed solution.
  • Follow the software development plan
  • Write, test, and maintain the detailed instructions, called programs that computers must follow to perform their functions.
  • Write programs according to the specifications determined primarily by computer software engineers and systems analysts.
  • Code detailed designs from design specifications, according to best practices and software coding standard.
  • Perform the testing and debugging.
  • Produce test code (unit tests) to drive all functionality, including error paths
  • Ongoing support throughout lifecycle of the product (or until the support responsibility has been re-allocated), to all departments and customers as and when required.
  • Update, repair, modify, and expand existing programs
  • Build, test and implement the software solution, including any amount of coding that may be necessary. A small project may require end to end detail involvement.
  • Be thoroughly familiar with company standards and procedures.
  • Maintain all development documentation under configuration and source control as per company standards (incl. Source, documentation, assembly drawings, etc.)
  • Ensure completion of deliverables by prescribed milestones, with proactive feedback.
  • Continual feedback from / to spec and throughout process
  • Configuration management of data: know the documentation requirements for the project product.
  • Ensure the documentation is completed according to the best practices guidelines and the content is adequate and appropriate
  • Project Execution
  • Participate in project definition and project planning giving detailed inputs in Statements of
  • Work to the project manager as and when requested.
  • Test, integrate and even maintain the software as it may be required at any particular time.
  • 24 Hour standby
  • Qualifications
  • Relevant degree in the engineering field or alternatively a proven in-house track record through an engineering career.

Experience

  • More than 2 years’ experience as a Programmer

Specialist Skills required

  • Software design
  • Software language exposure: Primarily C/C++ experience
  • TCP/IP communication
  • Knowledge of records/structures and binary data storage
  • Knowledge of binary & hexadecimal numeral system. i.e. understanding of binary data (bits & bytes)
  • Development of dll’s & dll interfacing a plus.
  • Databases (Basic SQL)
  • Office tools

The successful applicant must have:

  • Appropriate technical domain
  • Be familiar with Systems Concepts and Standards.
  • Software Engineering
  • Computing Systems Design
  • Computer Programming
  • Technical Documentation
  • Knowledge of Quality Assurance techniques,
  • Be familiar with company policies and procedures relating to software development.
  • Develop and understanding of the complete testing life cycle, including developing test cases and test plans.
  • Teamwork
  • Communicate with other team members; share knowledge; share resources; seek assistance
  • Acknowledges and appreciates each team member’s contributions.
  • Train and assists more junior programmers
  • Endeavour to always satisfy or exceed performance expectations at all times
  • Meet deadlines or other requirements, as specified by management, which are under your control
  • Improve skills and competencies by identifying own training needs and proposing courses
  • Be self-motivated, by taking an interest in the job, and obtaining satisfaction from the achievement of a job well done.
  • Proactively endeavor to resolve de-motivating factors or circumstances thereby contributing to job satisfaction
  • Take ownership of responsibilities and ability to work both independently with minimal supervision, as well as part of a team

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

