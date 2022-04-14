Application Security Specialist (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria

Position Overview:

A reputable financial services concern based in Pretoria is seeking to appoint an Application Security Specialist.

The Application Security Specialist will be responsible to ensure that the integration environment is secure and not vulnerable.

Key Responsibilities include:

Identify security risks and vulnerabilities, analyse impact thereof and engage relevant stakeholders.

Provide guidance with regard to the design and implementation of software components in support of building an advanced security posture.

Participate in application security audits.

Participate in information technology (IT) security projects as the application security Subject Matter Expert (SME) ensuring compliance during each stage of the project development life cycle.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

A Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology.

Certified applications security engineer (CESA)

Certified ethical hacker (CEH)

5 – 8 Years’ experience in the SDLC frameworks and solutions

3 Years exposure to overall security governance best practices frameworks and design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A reputable financial services concern based in Pretoria

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Group Life Assurance

Unemployment Insurance Fund

