Automation Tester

We are looking for a strong Intermediate (or Senior) Automation Testers to join our team. Someone with solid Selenium, Java and API experience. If you’re currently on the lookout for a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Location: Johannesburg (other locations in South Africa can be considered)

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Level: Strong intermediate/ Senior

Initial contract position

Solid Selenium and Java/ C# experience

Experience Building Frameworks from scratch

Setup & execute REST API Testing

API: Postman or SOAP UI

Experience with various Load / stress / performance / automation testing tools

TFS/ Azure DevOps experience

Scripting experience

Comfortable working within an Agile environment

