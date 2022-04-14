Business Analyst IT

SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST
- Gather business requirements within the Systems Software Development team
- Development of functional descriptions and technical specifications
- Develop test plans
- Ensure that UAT testing is performed
- Improve current business processes, products and features
- Define with the Project Management Office (PMO) project development requirements and deadlines
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Business Analyst
- Requirement Gathering
- UAT
- Software Testing
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process Mapping
- Documentation
- SDLC
- Functional Descriptions
- Technical Specifications
- Business Process
- Process reengineering
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Consulting within corporate financial and manufacturing clients
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 6-12 month contract
- Exciting projects
- Excellent rates