C# Developer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing C# Developer to join our client.
It’s important that you are self-motivated, can work in a group and on your own and are able to work under pressure. Excellent communication skills both written and verbal are a must for the role.
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
- Strong focus on SOLID principles
- Familiar with various design and architectural patterns
- Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
- Basic understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds
- Familiarity with software integration methods and frameworks
- Experience engineering SOA and Micro Service applications
- Experience with Cloud Development
- 10 – 15 Years’ Experience
SKILLS MUST INCLUDE:
- Agile
- Net
- C # Code – Knack of writing clean readable code
- Excellent Git skills
- ETL
- Domain Driven Design
- Power BI and entity framework
- Any popular and recent JS framework i.e.VueJS
- SQL Server – All versions
- .Net Core/Standard mocking frameworks
- Visual Studio 2017+
- Windows Server 2012+
- Azure DevOps
- Azure Functions
- Azure Storage
- Data warehousing
- JavaScript
- Node JS
- PowerShell
- Azure Service Bus
- SQL Reporting
- Unit testing and
- WCF
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Asp.Net
- Agile
- git
- SQL
- azure
- Javascript
- nodejs
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma