C# Developer at Sabenza IT

Apr 14, 2022

We are looking for an amazing C# Developer to join our client.
It’s important that you are self-motivated, can work in a group and on your own and are able to work under pressure. Excellent communication skills both written and verbal are a must for the role.

  • Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
  • Strong focus on SOLID principles
  • Familiar with various design and architectural patterns
  • Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
  • Basic understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds
  • Familiarity with software integration methods and frameworks
  • Experience engineering SOA and Micro Service applications
  • Experience with Cloud Development
  • 10 – 15 Years’ Experience

SKILLS MUST INCLUDE:

  • Agile
  • Net
  • C # Code – Knack of writing clean readable code
  • Excellent Git skills
  • ETL
  • Domain Driven Design
  • Power BI and entity framework
  • Any popular and recent JS framework i.e.VueJS
  • SQL Server – All versions
  • .Net Core/Standard mocking frameworks
  • Visual Studio 2017+
  • Windows Server 2012+
  • Azure DevOps
  • Azure Functions
  • Azure Storage
  • Data warehousing
  • JavaScript
  • Node JS
  • PowerShell
  • Azure Service Bus
  • SQL Reporting
  • Unit testing and
  • WCF

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Asp.Net
  • Agile
  • git
  • SQL
  • azure
  • Javascript
  • nodejs

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

