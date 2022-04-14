C# Developer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing C# Developer to join our client.

It’s important that you are self-motivated, can work in a group and on your own and are able to work under pressure. Excellent communication skills both written and verbal are a must for the role.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

Strong focus on SOLID principles

Familiar with various design and architectural patterns

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application

Basic understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds

Familiarity with software integration methods and frameworks

Experience engineering SOA and Micro Service applications

Experience with Cloud Development

10 – 15 Years’ Experience

SKILLS MUST INCLUDE:

Agile

Net

C # Code – Knack of writing clean readable code

Excellent Git skills

ETL

Domain Driven Design

Power BI and entity framework

Any popular and recent JS framework i.e.VueJS

SQL Server – All versions

.Net Core/Standard mocking frameworks

Visual Studio 2017+

Windows Server 2012+

Azure DevOps

Azure Functions

Azure Storage

Data warehousing

JavaScript

Node JS

PowerShell

Azure Service Bus

SQL Reporting

Unit testing and

WCF

Desired Skills:

C#

Asp.Net

Agile

git

SQL

azure

Javascript

nodejs

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

