Data Management at QES

Apr 14, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Management Operational Team Lead to join them on an independent contract basis

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

  • One touchpoint for value stream programmes
  • Release quality gates and management
  • Alignment to governance standards and implementation guidance
  • Security and access control mgmt. (incl. classification)
  • Oversight of pattern establishment and support (e.g., SSIS, Pipelines, etc.)
  • Job and health monitoring and escalation management
  • Data schema shift alignment and maintenance
  • Ongoing maintenance of metadata and DG tooling
  • Data Quality reporting and remediation initiative co-ordination

Qualifications and experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, or Information Technology
  • Management qualification will be advantageous
  • Data Certifications highly advantageous
  • 5 years relevant operational or project related experience of EDM technology platform management in a data / BI environment
  • Experience of applying Data Platform and Engineering in a Life Insurance or financial services business context would be advantageous
  • Good knowledge and understanding of interaction between data, technology and business applications for insights and improving operational usage of data assets as well as supporting decision-making
  • Sound knowledge of insurance products, distribution models and processes would be an advantage
  • Experience of financial services and insurance industries
  • Solicit and translation of requirements
  • Understand of underlying data models and integration requirements
  • Deep understanding of interworking of Data Management knowledge areas with a focus on MasterData, Reference and Metadata, and Data modelling
  • Database implementation and data integration techniques (parsing and standardization, match / merge, codesets, etc.)
  • Conceptualize and design RESTful data services; Service Oriented Architecture and Event Driven Design implementation experience would be an advantage (e.g., Streaming, CEP, etc.)
  • Development of data integration, ETL/ELT, and model transformations (Relational, Dimensional, Graph)
  • Understanding of full stack DevSecOps builds (CI/CD, Scripting, etc.)
  • Define and oversee data integration and ETL standards
  • Database performance tuning and load testing
  • Build and Release management of data integration solutions

Competencies

  • HPL / SQL, T-SQL, REST / GraphQL, Python, Spark, Scala / Java, Node.JS / JavaScript
  • TypeScript, Angular, React, CYPHER, SPARQL, SIDDHI, Kafka
  • RabbitMQ, ADO / Jenkins / Bamboo / XLDeploy, Bash
  • PowerShell

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • DATA
  • ETL
  • SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

