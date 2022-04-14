Our client based in the Western Cape is on the hunt for a Data Scientist.
If this intrigues you, read on!
Technical Skills:
- 5-7 years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models
- Experience working with and creating data architectures
- Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks
- Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages
- Experience using web services
- Experience with distributed data/computing tools
- Experience in visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders
Job Tasks:
- Work closely with business to identify issues and use data to propose solutions for
- effective decision making
- Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate, and extract data to supply tailored reports to colleagues, customers or the wider organisation
- Use machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems
- Test data mining models to select the most appropriate ones for use on a project
- Assess the effectiveness of data sources and data-gathering techniques and improve
- data collection methods
- Conduct research from which you’ll develop prototypes and proof of concepts
- Establish new systems and processes and look for opportunities to improve the flow of data
Let’s get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- machine learning
- web services
- visualisation