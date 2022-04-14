Intermediate Linux Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Are you fascinated by technology and have a technical and enquiring mind? Do you currently work on Linux exclusively and wish to learn more?

Learn from top technical gurus within a DEEP Linux environment of a cutting-edge Cloud Solutions Specialist seeking its next Intermediate Linux Engineer. You will be working on their key / core business by running a stable, reliable and manageable network and systems infrastructure, which supports the technical requirements of the product set. You will also be expected to propose, architect and implement network, service, and process changes that will improve the cost-effectiveness and quality of services. You will need a tertiary qualification in Computer Science/Engineering or other relevant technical discipline, have 5+ years’ experience with Linux Servers – preferably having worked with Ubuntu, knowledge of Networking design, configuration / routing / firewalls, proficiency with Nagios, Zabbix, Apache and Bash. Linux is at the absolute heart of this Technology driven organisation and they want someone who is passionate and driven.

DUTIES:

Maintain and manage server infrastructure hosted in core.

Expansion of monitoring environment.

General network and operations support as and when required.

Proactively remain abreast of industry knowledge.

Self-study and research to develop both technical and soft skills.

Actively knowledge-share with colleagues.

Engineers must be prepared to work after hours, when necessary, both on and off-site.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Technical Diploma / Computer Science Diploma or Engineering tertiary qualification is an essential requirement.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5+ years’ experience with Linux Servers preferably working with Ubuntu Linux.

Knowledge of Networking design, configuration / routing / firewalls.

System Monitoring tools (Nagios, Zabbix etc.).

Linux (Centos / Ubuntu / Debian).

Apache and Bash.

Valid driver’s license and own reliable transport essential.

Advantageous –

Any relevant industry Certifications in addition.

Experience in LAMP environment (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP).

Experience with one or more VoIP and IP Telephony technologies.

Automation tools such as Ansible or Puppet.

Solution Design.

Excellent problem solving and debugging skills with TCP/IP, UDP.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ethical.

Integrity.

Team Player.

Flexible (after hours work required when necessary).

COMMENTS:

