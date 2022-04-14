Do you have a desire to work for a company that uses cutting edge technology, allows its staff members to work remote and onsite from time to time?
My prestigious client is looking for a Full Stack Java Software Engineer to join their Dynamic Global Team.
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification and Experience:
- At least 5 years Spring Boot experienceAt least 2 years React and Typescript experience
Essential Skills:
- Java 11
- Spring Boot
- Typescript
- React
- Kubernetes and Docker
- REST-ful endpoints design and implementation
- SQL – PostgreSQL preferable
- TDD (Test driven development) / BDD (Behaviour driven development)
- JMS (Java messaging system)
- Any publish/subscribe queuing technologies. AWS SQS, AWS SNS and Kinesis preferable
- JSON, XML and YAML
- Git
- IoC
Responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- Provide Technical guidance & mentorship
- Ensure software maintainability
- Active participation in Agile ceremonies
- Deployments/Releases
Hurry now and apply
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- REACT