Apr 14, 2022

Do you have a desire to work for a company that uses cutting edge technology, allows its staff members to work remote and onsite from time to time?

My prestigious client is looking for a Full Stack Java Software Engineer to join their Dynamic Global Team.

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification and Experience:

  • At least 5 years Spring Boot experienceAt least 2 years React and Typescript experience

Essential Skills:

  • Java 11
  • Spring Boot
  • Typescript
  • React
  • Kubernetes and Docker
  • REST-ful endpoints design and implementation
  • SQL – PostgreSQL preferable
  • TDD (Test driven development) / BDD (Behaviour driven development)
  • JMS (Java messaging system)
  • Any publish/subscribe queuing technologies. AWS SQS, AWS SNS and Kinesis preferable
  • JSON, XML and YAML
  • Git
  • IoC

Responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • Provide Technical guidance & mentorship
  • Ensure software maintainability
  • Active participation in Agile ceremonies
  • Deployments/Releases

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • REACT

