Java Software Engineer

Do you have a desire to work for a company that uses cutting edge technology, allows its staff members to work remote and onsite from time to time?

My prestigious client is looking for a Full Stack Java Software Engineer to join their Dynamic Global Team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification and Experience:

At least 5 years Spring Boot experienceAt least 2 years React and Typescript experience

Essential Skills:

Java 11

Spring Boot

Typescript

React

Kubernetes and Docker

REST-ful endpoints design and implementation

SQL – PostgreSQL preferable

TDD (Test driven development) / BDD (Behaviour driven development)

JMS (Java messaging system)

Any publish/subscribe queuing technologies. AWS SQS, AWS SNS and Kinesis preferable

JSON, XML and YAML

Git

IoC

Responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Provide Technical guidance & mentorship

Ensure software maintainability

Active participation in Agile ceremonies

Deployments/Releases

Desired Skills:

AWS

REACT

