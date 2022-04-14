Mobile & Front-End Developer

- Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable mobile and front end solutions that will be deployed to the cloud
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications
Knowledge, skills and experience:
- Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ work experience
- Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ experience developing Mobile and Front ends
- Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android
- Solid Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Experience with SQL Server beneficial
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .Net Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Minimum Education:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree
Desired Skills:
- IOS
- Android
- React
- React Native
- TypeScript