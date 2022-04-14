SAP FICO Consultant at Sabenza IT

We have an amazing venture for you seasoned FICO consultants in the Gauteng area. Are you ready to join one of the Big Leagues who dominate the Automotive Industry?

Tasks and responsibilities:

Focus on master data.

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

The following functional skills are essential:

Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.

Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

Support experience

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Required skills and experience:

SAP FI Certified

Understanding of Bank Master Data, Account Symbols, Assign Accounts to Accounts Symbols, Create Keys for Posting Rules, Defining of Posting Rules, Creation of Transaction Type, Assign External Transaction Types to Posting Rules, Assigning of Bank Accounts to Transaction Types

Strong understanding of the Accounts receivable processes.

Working understanding of Customer master data (KNBK, Sepa and Tiban )

Working understanding of inbound and outbound interfaces and batch jobs that are responsible for creating FI documents

Integration testing with other modules e.g. SD, MM and CO

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).

Working understanding of External Providers’ integration into SAP (EDI) and (Idocs)

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

Good SAP CO knowledge

Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)

Experience on user applications

ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis

Motor or related manufacturing experience will be advantageous

Agile methodologies

Jira / confluence experience

German speaking (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Understanding of Bank Master Data

Working understanding of Customer master data

Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes

understanding of External Providers’ integration into SAP (EDI) and (Idocs)

