Senior Desktop Support at Mediro ICT

Company based in Port Elizabeth is looking to expand their team with a hands-on, hardworking, dedicated Senior IT Support Technician for a 3 – 12-month contract (renewable). Email CV and salary slip to [Email Address Removed]

5+ years working experience as a Senior Desktop Support

Knowledge on Hardware

Knowledge on Software

Knowledge on Network infrastructure

Minimum Requirements

Must have own transportation and a valid driver’s license to travel to George, Beaufort West, East London and other client site if need be.

Matric

A+ and/or N+ / Diploma in IT

Microsoft Certificates welcome (Advantageous)

