Senior Desktop Support at Mediro ICT

Apr 14, 2022

Company based in Port Elizabeth is looking to expand their team with a hands-on, hardworking, dedicated Senior IT Support Technician for a 3 – 12-month contract (renewable). Email CV and salary slip to [Email Address Removed]

  • 5+ years working experience as a Senior Desktop Support
  • Knowledge on Hardware
  • Knowledge on Software
  • Knowledge on Network infrastructure

Minimum Requirements

  • Must have own transportation and a valid driver’s license to travel to George, Beaufort West, East London and other client site if need be.
  • Matric
  • A+ and/or N+ / Diploma in IT
  • Microsoft Certificates welcome (Advantageous)

