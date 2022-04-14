Senior Desktop Support at Mediro ICT

Company based in Port Elizabeth is looking to expand their team with a hands-on, hardworking, dedicated Senior IT Support Technician for a 3 – 12-month contract (renewable). Email CV and salary slip to [Email Address Removed]
- 5+ years working experience as a Senior Desktop Support
- Knowledge on Hardware
- Knowledge on Software
- Knowledge on Network infrastructure
Minimum Requirements
- Must have own transportation and a valid driver’s license to travel to George, Beaufort West, East London and other client site if need be.
- Matric
- A+ and/or N+ / Diploma in IT
- Microsoft Certificates welcome (Advantageous)