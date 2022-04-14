Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Apr 14, 2022

Senior Java Developer Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5 years solid development experience in Java Development(Versions: 7,8,11) and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements

Programming Platform

  • Java SE 7/8/11 Java EE 7/8/11

Web services

  • SOAP, JAX-WS, WSDL, SOAPUI, SPRING-WS, REST, JAX-RS, POSTMAN, SPRING-MVC

XML

  • XSD, XPATH, XSLT, JAXP and JAXB

TDD

  • JUnit, Mockito

OOPS

  • Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism

SCM

  • GIT, GitHub

Continuous Integration

  • Maven, Gradle, Jenkins

IDE

  • NetBeans, Eclipse

Agile

  • SCRUM, DevOps

Responsive Web Design

  • CSS3, Bootstrap, JavaScript, Ajax

Single Page Apps

  • HTML 5, jQuery, AngularJS

Design patterns

  • Singleton, Factory, Builder, Strategy, Delegator

Data

  • SQL, MySQL, JPA, Hibernate, Spring Data

App Servers

  • WebLogic, JBoss, Glassfish, Tomcat

Design

  • Use Case, Sequence, Flowchart, Dataflow, Context

Mobile Tools

Android Studio, Swift, Objective C, IOS

  • Knowledge Of

    Angular 10+
    MQ
    Docker
    Jenkins

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

