Test Analyst

We are looking for an intermediate Test Analyst to join our team. Ideally someone based in Cape Town, but we can also consider someone elsewhere in South Africa. If you’re ready for adventure, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Location: Cape Town (will consider someone based in Johannesburg)

Level: Intermediate

Initial contract position

The position requires someone with the following skills: Writing SQL Queries (even basic experience is fine), Test Case Design, UAT, Defect Detection, Tracking, Prevention, Test sign off, etc.

Must have/ know good testing principles

Azure DevOps and/ or TFS (not a must have) – they use Azure DevOps, but it can be learnt. TFS knowledge will just help when upskilling on Azure DevOps

Analyses is important; how you approach things, etc.

Writing Test Cases

