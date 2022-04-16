The Role: One of our client, a major player in the game requires a BI Developer to join their [URL Removed] candidate purpose is to further develop Data Warehouse and reporting solutions
Skills and Experience: Qualifications requires:
- Relevant 3 Years?? degree/diploma
- Experience required:
- Advanced SSIS experience (ETL Development)
- Advanced or expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting
- Experience building and maintaining Tabular Models in Analysis Services 2012
- Proficient in creating DAX queries (SSAS)
- Working knowledge of SSRS
- Experience using Power BI to build and maintain dashboards
- Experience with Datawarehouse design methodologies (Kimball)
- Test Methodologies
- Advantageous skills: VB, C# (SSIS)
- Working knowledge of MDS
- Retail experience preferred
- Exposure to Agile methodologies
- Strong experience with debugging and issue resolution
Key Accountabilities: Technical Skills:
- Excellent problem solving/analytical abilities
- Project management skills
- Highest programming logic
- Ability to work under pressure
- Team player who can also work alone
- Able to multi-task
- Able to work in conditions of change
- Take ownership of problems assigned
- Delivery focused
Personality and Attributes: Competencies Required:
- Seeks honest feedback from others
- Develops self-awareness and personal resilience
- Consistently behaves with integrity
- honest and constructive feedback Invests in
- Dedicated to coaching and mentoring
- Creates space for others to perform and grow
- Builds high performing teams and celebrates success
- Is passionate about retail
- Acts as an ambassador for the HomeChoice brand
- Committed to serving the customer
- Relentlessly seeks out industry best practice
- Adept at anticipating market trends
- Rewards innovation and drives continuous improvement
- Crafts compelling strategies and sets clear targets
- Makes effective decisions and takes accountability
- Consistently hits the numbers
- Keeps raising the par on performance
- Drives to the root cause of issues
- Learns from mistakes and accepts no excuses