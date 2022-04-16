BI Developer

Apr 16, 2022

The Role: One of our client, a major player in the game requires a BI Developer to join their team. The candidate purpose is to further develop Data Warehouse and reporting solutions

Skills and Experience: Qualifications requires:

  • Relevant 3 Years?? degree/diploma
  • Experience required:
  • Advanced SSIS experience (ETL Development)
  • Advanced or expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting
  • Experience building and maintaining Tabular Models in Analysis Services 2012
  • Proficient in creating DAX queries (SSAS)
  • Working knowledge of SSRS
  • Experience using Power BI to build and maintain dashboards
  • Experience with Datawarehouse design methodologies (Kimball)
  • Test Methodologies
  • Advantageous skills: VB, C# (SSIS)
  • Working knowledge of MDS
  • Retail experience preferred
  • Exposure to Agile methodologies
  • Strong experience with debugging and issue resolution

Key Accountabilities: Technical Skills:

  • Excellent problem solving/analytical abilities
  • Project management skills
  • Highest programming logic
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Team player who can also work alone
  • Able to multi-task
  • Able to work in conditions of change
  • Take ownership of problems assigned
  • Delivery focused

Personality and Attributes: Competencies Required:

  • Seeks honest feedback from others
  • Develops self-awareness and personal resilience
  • Consistently behaves with integrity
  • honest and constructive feedback Invests in
  • Dedicated to coaching and mentoring
  • Creates space for others to perform and grow
  • Builds high performing teams and celebrates success
  • Is passionate about retail
  • Acts as an ambassador for the HomeChoice brand
  • Committed to serving the customer
  • Relentlessly seeks out industry best practice
  • Adept at anticipating market trends
  • Rewards innovation and drives continuous improvement
  • Crafts compelling strategies and sets clear targets
  • Makes effective decisions and takes accountability
  • Consistently hits the numbers
  • Keeps raising the par on performance
  • Drives to the root cause of issues
  • Learns from mistakes and accepts no excuses

