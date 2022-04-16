BI Developer

The Role: One of our client, a major player in the game requires a BI Developer to join their [URL Removed] candidate purpose is to further develop Data Warehouse and reporting solutions

Skills and Experience: Qualifications requires:

Relevant 3 Years?? degree/diploma

Experience required:

Advanced SSIS experience (ETL Development)

Advanced or expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting

Experience building and maintaining Tabular Models in Analysis Services 2012

Proficient in creating DAX queries (SSAS)

Working knowledge of SSRS

Experience using Power BI to build and maintain dashboards

Experience with Datawarehouse design methodologies (Kimball)

Test Methodologies

Advantageous skills: VB, C# (SSIS)

Working knowledge of MDS

Retail experience preferred

Exposure to Agile methodologies

Strong experience with debugging and issue resolution

Key Accountabilities: Technical Skills:

Excellent problem solving/analytical abilities

Project management skills

Highest programming logic

Ability to work under pressure

Team player who can also work alone

Able to multi-task

Able to work in conditions of change

Take ownership of problems assigned

Delivery focused

Personality and Attributes: Competencies Required:

Seeks honest feedback from others

Develops self-awareness and personal resilience

Consistently behaves with integrity

honest and constructive feedback Invests in

Dedicated to coaching and mentoring

Creates space for others to perform and grow

Builds high performing teams and celebrates success

Is passionate about retail

Acts as an ambassador for the HomeChoice brand

Committed to serving the customer

Relentlessly seeks out industry best practice

Adept at anticipating market trends

Rewards innovation and drives continuous improvement

Crafts compelling strategies and sets clear targets

Makes effective decisions and takes accountability

Consistently hits the numbers

Keeps raising the par on performance

Drives to the root cause of issues

Learns from mistakes and accepts no excuses

