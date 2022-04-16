Senior React Native Developer

The Role: Responsibilities:
- Focus Technology: React Native
- Strong Front-end Development experience
- HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery
- SASS and LESS
- Frameworks such as: Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular, Foundation, etc.) are beneficial
- Responsive Web Design experience (Developing and testing across multiple applications and screen sizes, media queries, etc.)
- Consulting with clients to understand their goals
- Conducting usability testing
- Creating wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows
- Creating product prototypes
- Developing personas and usage scenarios
- Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience Conducting competitor and customer analysis
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualification
Experience required:
