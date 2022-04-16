Senior Scrum Master

The Role: Responsibilities:
- Planning – Developing plans of action to get assigned products completed.
- Delivery Management ?? Features are delivered on time, on budget, and with the functionality specified by stakeholders.
- Quality Management ?? Ensure stakeholder specified requirements and customer expectations are delivered/ met.
- Communication and Reporting ?? Set and manage programme expectations with team members and stakeholders.
- Track and monitor, communicate progress and escalate key risks and issues.
- Stakeholder Management – Monitor and manage multiple client expectations.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT/ PM/ Scrum Master qualification
Experience required:
- 5+ years experience as a scrum master
- Experience in managing EPICS in a complex information technology environment
- Experience in managing EPICS with stakeholders across various geographies
- Strong understanding of insurance products
Technical Skills:
- Understanding of Agile and Waterfall project management principles
- Proven ability to develop sprint plans and provide status updates/ reporting
- Proven knowledge of technology and information systems
- Microsoft suite of applications, MS Project, JIRA, TEAMS Planner, MIRO, Trello
- Experience in using PPO and Jira to manage work items would be beneficial.
- Management Skills: Ability to manage and oversee insurance product design and technical staff