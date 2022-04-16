Senior Scrum Master

Apr 16, 2022

The Role: Responsibilities:

  • Planning – Developing plans of action to get assigned products completed.
  • Delivery Management ?? Features are delivered on time, on budget, and with the functionality specified by stakeholders.
  • Quality Management ?? Ensure stakeholder specified requirements and customer expectations are delivered/ met.
  • Communication and Reporting ?? Set and manage programme expectations with team members and stakeholders.
  • Track and monitor, communicate progress and escalate key risks and issues.
  • Stakeholder Management – Monitor and manage multiple client expectations.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT/ PM/ Scrum Master qualification

Experience required:

  • 5+ years experience as a scrum master
  • Experience in managing EPICS in a complex information technology environment
  • Experience in managing EPICS with stakeholders across various geographies
  • Strong understanding of insurance products

Technical Skills:

  • Understanding of Agile and Waterfall project management principles
  • Proven ability to develop sprint plans and provide status updates/ reporting
  • Proven knowledge of technology and information systems
  • Microsoft suite of applications, MS Project, JIRA, TEAMS Planner, MIRO, Trello
  • Experience in using PPO and Jira to manage work items would be beneficial.
  • Management Skills: Ability to manage and oversee insurance product design and technical staff

