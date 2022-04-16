Senior Solutions Architect

The Role: GoldenRule is currently recruiting for one of the big players in the health industry. We are looking for a Senior Solutions Architect to join a dynamic and fast-paced team.

This incumbent will be required to understand and analyze business requirements and provide solution proposals based on a deep knowledge of current systems capabilities, as well as a broad knowledge of available industry-relevant solution components.

Skills and Experience:

  • In depth working knowledge of Java language features
  • High standards for delivery
  • Solution Architecture
  • Structured and analytical problem solver
  • Process Mapping
  • Software testing pack design, functional testing
  • Clean code thinking
  • Coaching and mentor to juniorteammates
  • Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Key Accountabilities: Relationship Management:

  • Builds relationships with key customer stakeholders in the businesses in order to build trust that will help to ensure deliverables stay on track
  • Builds relationships with key systems stakeholders within the Systems teams to create a collaborative environment in which all stakeholders can constructively work towards and achieve common goals

Requirements Analysis:

  • Critically analyses stated customer requirements and acts as a consultant in providing considered feedback based on knowledge of business and systems environments in order to deliver exactly what the customer specified
  • Contributes to the Business Requirements Document

Solutioning / Designing:

  • Facilitate FitGap analysis and requirements gathering
  • Reviews functional design artefacts
  • Creates solution design artefacts which include the proposed paradigm and technology, as well as providing priority ranking of the architectural system qualities (re-usability, performance etc.)
  • Breaking down high-level system components into lower-level functional components for smaller teams to develop
  • Engages with systems architects and development teams to ensure a smooth transition from the proposed solution into the SDLC and through implementation to final release
  • Translate logical designs into physical designs taking into account the target environment, performance requirements, existing systems and any potential safety-related issues
  • Making design decisions based on business requirements, which take into consideration functional and non-functional requirements of the system
  • Facilitate migration planning to move from source to target architecture seamlessly
  • Request Technical Debt Dispensation, if required

Personality and Attributes: Required:

  • Matric
  • Informatics Degree or Diplomaadvantageous

Experience:

  • 10+ years?? experiencedeveloping Java applications and at least 2 of those in a solution/system architect role

Knowledge:

  • Extensive experience working withJava
  • Solid understanding ofObject Orientated programming fundamentals
  • Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
  • Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • Junit
  • SOA
  • Microservices
  • Docker
  • Data Modelling
  • UML
  • SQL
  • SoapUI (SOAP) /REST client(JSON)
  • Architectural Styles
  • Kafka
  • Zookeeper
  • Zuul
  • Eureka
  • Obsidian
  • Elasticsearch
  • Kibana
  • FluentD

