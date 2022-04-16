Senior Solutions Architect

The Role: GoldenRule is currently recruiting for one of the big players in the health industry. We are looking for a Senior Solutions Architect to join a dynamic and fast-paced team.

This incumbent will be required to understand and analyze business requirements and provide solution proposals based on a deep knowledge of current systems capabilities, as well as a broad knowledge of available industry-relevant solution components.

Applications are welcome

Skills and Experience:

In depth working knowledge of Java language features

High standards for delivery

Solution Architecture

Structured and analytical problem solver

Process Mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Clean code thinking

Coaching and mentor to juniorteammates

Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

Key Accountabilities: Relationship Management:

Builds relationships with key customer stakeholders in the businesses in order to build trust that will help to ensure deliverables stay on track

Builds relationships with key systems stakeholders within the Systems teams to create a collaborative environment in which all stakeholders can constructively work towards and achieve common goals

Requirements Analysis:

Critically analyses stated customer requirements and acts as a consultant in providing considered feedback based on knowledge of business and systems environments in order to deliver exactly what the customer specified

Contributes to the Business Requirements Document

Solutioning / Designing:

Facilitate FitGap analysis and requirements gathering

Reviews functional design artefacts

Creates solution design artefacts which include the proposed paradigm and technology, as well as providing priority ranking of the architectural system qualities (re-usability, performance etc.)

Breaking down high-level system components into lower-level functional components for smaller teams to develop

Engages with systems architects and development teams to ensure a smooth transition from the proposed solution into the SDLC and through implementation to final release

Translate logical designs into physical designs taking into account the target environment, performance requirements, existing systems and any potential safety-related issues

Making design decisions based on business requirements, which take into consideration functional and non-functional requirements of the system

Facilitate migration planning to move from source to target architecture seamlessly

Request Technical Debt Dispensation, if required

Personality and Attributes: Required:

Matric

Informatics Degree or Diplomaadvantageous

Experience:

10+ years?? experiencedeveloping Java applications and at least 2 of those in a solution/system architect role

Knowledge:

Extensive experience working withJava

Solid understanding ofObject Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) /REST client(JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

