The Role: Essential functions:
- Someone that understands what a SQL DBA Engineer should do
- SQL 2008 ?? 2017
- Strong performing, tuning and optimisation
- Must assist with all calls, including service desk calls
- Restores
- Disaster Recovery
- Automation
- Standby
- Documentation
- Banking experience is a bonus
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric
PreferredQualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualification
- MS Certificates
Experience Required:
- Strong intermediate ?? Senior (5 ?? 10 years of SQL DBA experience)