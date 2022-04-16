SQL DBA

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Someone that understands what a SQL DBA Engineer should do
  • SQL 2008 ?? 2017
  • Strong performing, tuning and optimisation
  • Must assist with all calls, including service desk calls
  • Restores
  • Disaster Recovery
  • Automation
  • Standby
  • Documentation
  • Banking experience is a bonus

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric

PreferredQualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualification
  • MS Certificates

Experience Required:

  • Strong intermediate ?? Senior (5 ?? 10 years of SQL DBA experience)

