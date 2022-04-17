Developer

Apr 17, 2022

Laravel – Must have

Linux – Must have

Python – recommended

Pandas – recommended

Matplotlib – bonus

MySQL – recommended

Django – recommended

Networking fundamentals – bonus

DevelopmentRoles and responsibilities

  • You will be contributing in all phases of the SDLC for new projects, from planning to deployment and maintenance.
  • You will have weight in the architectural and design direction of all current and future projects.
  • You will assist in streamlining the deployment and maintenance process of current and future software.
  • You will take ownership of smaller projects from beginning to maintenance.
  • Bug fixing and optimization in existing software solutions.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

– Fun
– Best Employer
– Warm Culture
– Entrepreneurial
– Exciting Projects

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 18 days leave

