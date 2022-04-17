Laravel – Must have
Linux – Must have
Python – recommended
Pandas – recommended
Matplotlib – bonus
MySQL – recommended
Django – recommended
Networking fundamentals – bonus
DevelopmentRoles and responsibilities
- You will be contributing in all phases of the SDLC for new projects, from planning to deployment and maintenance.
- You will have weight in the architectural and design direction of all current and future projects.
- You will assist in streamlining the deployment and maintenance process of current and future software.
- You will take ownership of smaller projects from beginning to maintenance.
- Bug fixing and optimization in existing software solutions.
About The Employer:
– Fun
– Best Employer
– Warm Culture
– Entrepreneurial
– Exciting Projects
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 18 days leave