Business Analyst IT (Production Planning)

Apr 19, 2022

POSITION: Business Analyst IT (Production Planning)

LOCATION: Sandton

REPORTS TO: Lead Group Core Systems

ROLE OVERVIEW:

Within the context of the organisation’s implementation of SAP PP:

  • Analyses, organizes, explores, investigates and scrutinizes business processes and integrates the business with modern technologies
  • Designs, transforms, modifies and evaluates different systems to ensure compatibility and user’s efficiency and effectiveness
  • Handle all support related issues from the business and assist with the implementation of Production Planning optimization projects in SAP
  • Support Businesses in End to End Consulting and Support of SAP PP.
  • Lead Implementation / Roll-out activities
  • Test all processes configured using structured testing methodologies
  • Prepare and Update Documents for User Requirements, Business Blueprint, UAT, End User Training etc.
  • Running of business and post- implementation of project phases:
  • Take a lead role in providing functional maintenance and support for the SAP PP systems and teams.
  • Work closely with the Controlling, Sales & Distribution, Procurement and Materials Management analysts to maintain best practice integration processes and solutions for Production Planning.
  • Proactively advise the business Production management team of potential improvements in the ERP processes with a view to improving efficiency and good governance.
  • Provide advice and support to relevant users at all levels of SAP production Planning functionality.
  • Determine training requirements, develop training modules and provide training as required

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:

  • B Degree, IT related degree
  • SAP PP Certification will be a definite advantage (successful candidate will need to acquire if not certified already)

EXPERIENCE:

  • A minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in a project and/or business analyst role supporting the SAP PP systems in all areas.
  • Understanding of the requirements of the SAP PP system.
  • Experience and understanding of inbound and outbound data interfaces to external systems.
  • Experience in the full life cycle implementation of the PP component of SAP.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 2-3 years of Factory / Plant operational experience
  • Project Management experience

Desired Skills:

  • Verbal Communication
  • Written Communication
  • SAP Technical skills
  • Analytical thinker
  • Problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

