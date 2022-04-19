POSITION: Business Analyst IT (Production Planning)
LOCATION: Sandton
REPORTS TO: Lead Group Core Systems
ROLE OVERVIEW:
Within the context of the organisation’s implementation of SAP PP:
- Analyses, organizes, explores, investigates and scrutinizes business processes and integrates the business with modern technologies
- Designs, transforms, modifies and evaluates different systems to ensure compatibility and user’s efficiency and effectiveness
- Handle all support related issues from the business and assist with the implementation of Production Planning optimization projects in SAP
- Support Businesses in End to End Consulting and Support of SAP PP.
- Lead Implementation / Roll-out activities
- Test all processes configured using structured testing methodologies
- Prepare and Update Documents for User Requirements, Business Blueprint, UAT, End User Training etc.
- Running of business and post- implementation of project phases:
- Take a lead role in providing functional maintenance and support for the SAP PP systems and teams.
- Work closely with the Controlling, Sales & Distribution, Procurement and Materials Management analysts to maintain best practice integration processes and solutions for Production Planning.
- Proactively advise the business Production management team of potential improvements in the ERP processes with a view to improving efficiency and good governance.
- Provide advice and support to relevant users at all levels of SAP production Planning functionality.
- Determine training requirements, develop training modules and provide training as required
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:
- B Degree, IT related degree
- SAP PP Certification will be a definite advantage (successful candidate will need to acquire if not certified already)
EXPERIENCE:
- A minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in a project and/or business analyst role supporting the SAP PP systems in all areas.
- Understanding of the requirements of the SAP PP system.
- Experience and understanding of inbound and outbound data interfaces to external systems.
- Experience in the full life cycle implementation of the PP component of SAP.
REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 2-3 years of Factory / Plant operational experience
- Project Management experience
Desired Skills:
- Verbal Communication
- Written Communication
- SAP Technical skills
- Analytical thinker
- Problem solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree