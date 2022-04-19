Business Analyst IT (Production Planning)

POSITION: Business Analyst IT (Production Planning)

LOCATION: Sandton

REPORTS TO: Lead Group Core Systems

ROLE OVERVIEW:

Within the context of the organisation’s implementation of SAP PP:

Analyses, organizes, explores, investigates and scrutinizes business processes and integrates the business with modern technologies

Designs, transforms, modifies and evaluates different systems to ensure compatibility and user’s efficiency and effectiveness

Handle all support related issues from the business and assist with the implementation of Production Planning optimization projects in SAP

Support Businesses in End to End Consulting and Support of SAP PP.

Lead Implementation / Roll-out activities

Test all processes configured using structured testing methodologies

Prepare and Update Documents for User Requirements, Business Blueprint, UAT, End User Training etc.

Running of business and post- implementation of project phases:

Take a lead role in providing functional maintenance and support for the SAP PP systems and teams.

Work closely with the Controlling, Sales & Distribution, Procurement and Materials Management analysts to maintain best practice integration processes and solutions for Production Planning.

Proactively advise the business Production management team of potential improvements in the ERP processes with a view to improving efficiency and good governance.

Provide advice and support to relevant users at all levels of SAP production Planning functionality.

Determine training requirements, develop training modules and provide training as required

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:

B Degree, IT related degree

SAP PP Certification will be a definite advantage (successful candidate will need to acquire if not certified already)

EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in a project and/or business analyst role supporting the SAP PP systems in all areas.

Understanding of the requirements of the SAP PP system.

Experience and understanding of inbound and outbound data interfaces to external systems.

Experience in the full life cycle implementation of the PP component of SAP.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 2-3 years of Factory / Plant operational experience

Project Management experience

Desired Skills:

Verbal Communication

Written Communication

SAP Technical skills

Analytical thinker

Problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position