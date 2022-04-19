C# Developer

- Developing application software for any product and / or customized client solutions.
- Development extends to Front-end, Back-End and Databases. Includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services.
- Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.
- Review product requirements to give development estimates and product feedback.
- Unit testing / integration testing features developed.
- Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.
- Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customized client solutions.
- Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customized client solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Frontend
- Backend
- Web API’s
- Messaging and Databases
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years