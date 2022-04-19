C# Developer

Apr 19, 2022

  • Developing application software for any product and / or customized client solutions.
  • Development extends to Front-end, Back-End and Databases. Includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services.
  • Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.
  • Review product requirements to give development estimates and product feedback.
  • Unit testing / integration testing features developed.
  • Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.
  • Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customized client solutions.
  • Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customized client solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • Frontend
  • Backend
  • Web API’s
  • Messaging and Databases

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

