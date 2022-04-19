Data Engineer

Leading Logistics provider has an immediate vacancy for a Data/Industrial Engineer.
DUTIES:
- Design, implement and support new administration and operational processes, systems, data, reports
- Focused improvement initiatives of existing processes, systems, data, reports
- Focused improvement initiatives of cross-functional interactions within the organisation
- Implement, maintain, and improve data sets used for various operational Reports
- Ensure effective operational KPI implemented and achieved per country
- Detailed analysis of data and technology requirements impact of reporting and operations
- Critically analyse data exceptions of existing processes and systems, providing detailed feedback on proposed optimization of risks identified
- Willing to Travel Local and Internationally
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:
- Degree in Industrial Engineering
- Valid Driver’s License with own transport
- Experience in business and systems analytics
- Advance Excel and or SQL
SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:
- Process analysis
- Business analysis
- Transport cost models Data analysis
- Business Intelligence (Qlik Sense)
- Google Sheets
- Supply Chain Management
- Business Process Analysis
- Systems analysis
- Supply chain costing
- Continuous improvement
- Transport Logistics
- Proactive approach to problem solving
- Self-starter and hands on attitude
- Ability to function within various teams and environments, but also work independently
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Industrial Engineering
- Data Engineering
- Supply Chain
- Logistics
- Data Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree