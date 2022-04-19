Data Engineer

Apr 19, 2022

Leading Logistics provider has an immediate vacancy for a Data/Industrial Engineer.

DUTIES:

  • Design, implement and support new administration and operational processes, systems, data, reports
  • Focused improvement initiatives of existing processes, systems, data, reports
  • Focused improvement initiatives of cross-functional interactions within the organisation
  • Implement, maintain, and improve data sets used for various operational Reports
  • Ensure effective operational KPI implemented and achieved per country
  • Detailed analysis of data and technology requirements impact of reporting and operations
  • Critically analyse data exceptions of existing processes and systems, providing detailed feedback on proposed optimization of risks identified
  • Willing to Travel Local and Internationally

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Degree in Industrial Engineering
  • Valid Driver’s License with own transport
  • Experience in business and systems analytics
  • Advance Excel and or SQL

SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:

  • Process analysis
  • Business analysis
  • Transport cost models Data analysis
  • Business Intelligence (Qlik Sense)
  • Google Sheets
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Systems analysis
  • Supply chain costing
  • Continuous improvement
  • Transport Logistics
  • Proactive approach to problem solving
  • Self-starter and hands on attitude
  • Ability to function within various teams and environments, but also work independently
  • Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Industrial Engineering
  • Data Engineering
  • Supply Chain
  • Logistics
  • Data Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

