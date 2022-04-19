Data Engineer

Leading Logistics provider has an immediate vacancy for a Data/Industrial Engineer.

DUTIES:

Design, implement and support new administration and operational processes, systems, data, reports

Focused improvement initiatives of existing processes, systems, data, reports

Focused improvement initiatives of cross-functional interactions within the organisation

Implement, maintain, and improve data sets used for various operational Reports

Ensure effective operational KPI implemented and achieved per country

Detailed analysis of data and technology requirements impact of reporting and operations

Critically analyse data exceptions of existing processes and systems, providing detailed feedback on proposed optimization of risks identified

Willing to Travel Local and Internationally

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree in Industrial Engineering

Valid Driver’s License with own transport

Experience in business and systems analytics

Advance Excel and or SQL

SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:

Process analysis

Business analysis

Transport cost models Data analysis

Business Intelligence (Qlik Sense)

Google Sheets

Supply Chain Management

Business Process Analysis

Systems analysis

Supply chain costing

Continuous improvement

Transport Logistics

Proactive approach to problem solving

Self-starter and hands on attitude

Ability to function within various teams and environments, but also work independently

Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

Industrial Engineering

Data Engineering

Supply Chain

Logistics

Data Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position