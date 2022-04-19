Developer – C# (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client develops and supports software and data solutions across a variety of industries. They want you to get ahead of the market and stay there. They offer a combination of plug and play products that can be integrated with existing systems and processes and can also be customised to client needs. Their capabilities extend to big data engineering and bespoke software development, solutions are available as both cloud-based and hosted.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing financial back-office systems for financial institutions.

Working in a team of developers building SaaS products and bespoke software for our clients.

Working on the Front and Back-end of systems

Being involved in all aspects of the project life cycle.

Looking for new ways to automate, to streamline processes.

Maintaining the quality of our client’s systems.

Working with huge sets of data, both using SQL Server and other databases

Lean project management

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Information Technology

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Robust hands-on experience with on Kafka, preferable Confluent

Strong experience with Kafka components (Connect, Schema Registry, KsqlDB), and fine-tuning of Kafka for optimal production performance

Expert in Java technologies including Core Java, messaging products (JMS, ActiveMQ), web services, XML, and JSON plus strong experience with web development technologies – ReactJS, Angular, HTML5, CSS3, JQuery, JSP, servlets, Struts & Sprint

Expert level proficiency in .Net technologies including C#, ASP.Net, .Net Core, Entity Framework and Web Services

Experience in the following:

Visual Studio for developing Web, REST API and micro services applications



Agile software development framework (Scrum)



Developing performance sensitive SOA systems



Automated (JUnit) testing



Test-Driven Development (TDD)



CI/CD pipelines (Git, SVN, Jenkins, TeamCity, Ant, Maven, Gradle etc.)



Microservices, Containers and Cloud Technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, GCP, Openshift, Azure)



Real-time data streaming in distributed environments



Designing APIs and web services (RESTful, Glue, Swagger)



SQL and relational databases (SQLServer, MySQL)



C#, .NET Core, ASP.NET, Entity Framework



Web, REST API and Microservices development



Building Web APIs and Web Apps using the MVC pattern

Knowledge of the following:

Data structures and algorithms with robust analytical and problem solving skills



UNIX / Linux including shell scripts



Python with ML is a plus

Familiarity with API standards including OpenID, OAuth and OpenAPI

Familiarity with NUnit and xUnit testing

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid

Desired Skills:

C#

Java

Kafka

