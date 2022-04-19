Developer – C# (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:
Our client develops and supports software and data solutions across a variety of industries. They want you to get ahead of the market and stay there. They offer a combination of plug and play products that can be integrated with existing systems and processes and can also be customised to client needs. Their capabilities extend to big data engineering and bespoke software development, solutions are available as both cloud-based and hosted.
Role Responsibilities:
- Developing financial back-office systems for financial institutions.
- Working in a team of developers building SaaS products and bespoke software for our clients.
- Working on the Front and Back-end of systems
- Being involved in all aspects of the project life cycle.
- Looking for new ways to automate, to streamline processes.
- Maintaining the quality of our client’s systems.
- Working with huge sets of data, both using SQL Server and other databases
- Lean project management
Preferred Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Information Technology
Relevant Skills / Experience:
- Robust hands-on experience with on Kafka, preferable Confluent
- Strong experience with Kafka components (Connect, Schema Registry, KsqlDB), and fine-tuning of Kafka for optimal production performance
- Expert in Java technologies including Core Java, messaging products (JMS, ActiveMQ), web services, XML, and JSON plus strong experience with web development technologies – ReactJS, Angular, HTML5, CSS3, JQuery, JSP, servlets, Struts & Sprint
- Expert level proficiency in .Net technologies including C#, ASP.Net, .Net Core, Entity Framework and Web Services
- Experience in the following:
- Visual Studio for developing Web, REST API and micro services applications
- Agile software development framework (Scrum)
- Developing performance sensitive SOA systems
- Automated (JUnit) testing
- Test-Driven Development (TDD)
- CI/CD pipelines (Git, SVN, Jenkins, TeamCity, Ant, Maven, Gradle etc.)
- Microservices, Containers and Cloud Technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, GCP, Openshift, Azure)
- Real-time data streaming in distributed environments
- Designing APIs and web services (RESTful, Glue, Swagger)
- SQL and relational databases (SQLServer, MySQL)
- C#, .NET Core, ASP.NET, Entity Framework
- Web, REST API and Microservices development
- Building Web APIs and Web Apps using the MVC pattern
- Knowledge of the following:
- Data structures and algorithms with robust analytical and problem solving skills
- UNIX / Linux including shell scripts
- Python with ML is a plus
- Familiarity with API standards including OpenID, OAuth and OpenAPI
- Familiarity with NUnit and xUnit testing
Work Location / Type:
- Hybrid
