Developer – Front-End (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Working on web applications using JavaScript, VueJs, CSS, SCSS and Webpack.

Working on various aspects of the SDLC, including functional requirements, software design, implementation, deployment, testing and customer support

Refactoring existing code to improve its quality, extensibility, and maintainability

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science or related discipline

Relevant Skills / Experience:

1 – 3 years’ experience in frontend development.

Experience with the following:

Angular, React, Vue.



Vuex, Redux, or another Flux / state-management solution.



JavaScript, CSS, SCSS, Webpack

Experience using an Agile development methodology.

Experience converting Figma designs or similar tools to functional apps and components.

Self-directed learning.

Interest in learning new frameworks / methodologies and strategies.

Strong teamwork orientation.

Good communication and collaboration skills.

Advantageous Experience:

Developing with Vue as well as SaaS software.

Experience with Docker.

Experience working in a remote team environment

Familiarity with Sentry or other error monitoring tools.

