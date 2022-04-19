Junior BI Developer at Reverside

Apr 19, 2022

Junior BI Developer

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 1 – 2 years solid development experience in BI Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Responsibilities:

  • Translate business needs to technical specifications
  • Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)
  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms
  • Create tools to store data
  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
  • Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
  • Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
  • Develop and update technical documentation

Requirements:

  • Proven minimum experience as a BI Developer
  • Understanding of database management systems
  • Familiarity with BI technologies
  • Knowledge of SQL queries
  • Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
  • Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
  • Relevant IT qualification or relevant field

Other Skills:

  • Good professional communication skills
  • Agile methodology
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practice

