Junior DevOps Engineer

Apr 19, 2022

Role Description

  • The person will be the primary interface for basic queries and troubleshooting into the following
  • sections in IT Operations for Cloud, DevOps and Transactional services.

Roles and Responsibilities

  • User account queries
  • Printer escalations
  • Cloud Systems monitoring
  • New server builds and deployments
  • Verifying queries from Support and Professional services and assign tasks to relevant team members.
  • DevOps systems monitoring

Skills Requirements

  • Diligent, autonomous workers
  • Strong communicator
  • Strong time management skills
  • Extremely organised
  • Must be able to work in a team
  • Good understanding of excel, word, outlook, zoom and MS teams

Additional Requirements and Training Opportunities

  • Azure Infrastructure
  • Terraform/Ansible
  • Switching Environment
  • Cyber Security monitoring and testing
  • DevOps

Desired Skills:

  • Junior DevOps Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position