Scrum Master

Apr 19, 2022

Job Role Description:

  • You will be part of the Clients Research and Development team, responsible for ensuring the delivery of quality software to all our customers. We develop our software in a user-centered approach using the SAFe agile framework and in an agile development environment.
  • Your experience as a Scrum Master would be to oversee one or more agile processes and support the associated teams according to SAFe Team Level principles of Scrum.
  • The ideal candidate should have a passion for getting into the “nuts and bolts” of Scrum metrics, in order to effectively report on sprint velocity, scope changes, and any impediments that prevent sprint goals.
  • The candidate should also be proficient in Jira, investigating time logs, pulling reports, and analysing data.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

  • Correct implementation of the agile processes
  • Facilitate agile meetings
  • Is a ‘servant leader’ for the team(s) helping them adhere to the rules of Scrum
  • Work inside and outside of the team to remove impediments
  • Coaches the team, striving to maximize benefits and drive continuous optimization
  • Ensures the flow of information between the Product Owner and team members
  • Keep up to date with the current state of the Scrum artifacts (product backlog, sprint backlog, burn-down charts)
  • Document sprint goals, agile meetings, recorded demos, and sprint outcome
  • Shield the development team from interference during the sprint
  • Try to resolve issues within the team first before escalating problems/impediments

Minimum Requirements

  • The ideal candidate has graduated with a Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Systems,
  • Computer Science or related field OR equivalent related work experience
  • 2+ Years’ working experience as a Scrum Master, preferably some of that time with SAFe
  • A recognised Scrum Master certification
  • Previous experience working as a Developer and/or as a Tester in developing a Software Product application is very advantageous

Additional Requirements

  • Good knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
  • The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
  • Good writing skills
  • Good communications skills
  • Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

