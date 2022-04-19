Job Role Description:
- You will be part of the Clients Research and Development team, responsible for ensuring the delivery of quality software to all our customers. We develop our software in a user-centered approach using the SAFe agile framework and in an agile development environment.
- Your experience as a Scrum Master would be to oversee one or more agile processes and support the associated teams according to SAFe Team Level principles of Scrum.
- The ideal candidate should have a passion for getting into the “nuts and bolts” of Scrum metrics, in order to effectively report on sprint velocity, scope changes, and any impediments that prevent sprint goals.
- The candidate should also be proficient in Jira, investigating time logs, pulling reports, and analysing data.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Correct implementation of the agile processes
- Facilitate agile meetings
- Is a ‘servant leader’ for the team(s) helping them adhere to the rules of Scrum
- Work inside and outside of the team to remove impediments
- Coaches the team, striving to maximize benefits and drive continuous optimization
- Ensures the flow of information between the Product Owner and team members
- Keep up to date with the current state of the Scrum artifacts (product backlog, sprint backlog, burn-down charts)
- Document sprint goals, agile meetings, recorded demos, and sprint outcome
- Shield the development team from interference during the sprint
- Try to resolve issues within the team first before escalating problems/impediments
Minimum Requirements
- The ideal candidate has graduated with a Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Systems,
- Computer Science or related field OR equivalent related work experience
- 2+ Years’ working experience as a Scrum Master, preferably some of that time with SAFe
- A recognised Scrum Master certification
- Previous experience working as a Developer and/or as a Tester in developing a Software Product application is very advantageous
Additional Requirements
- Good knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
- The ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- Good writing skills
- Good communications skills
- Attention to detail
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master