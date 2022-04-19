Senior Opensource Dev Ops Engineer at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

SENIOR OPENSOURCE DEV OPS ENGINEER (THREE-YEAR CONTRACT)

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 TO R1 314 364 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 107/22

Requirements:

Relevant B Tech/degree

Minimum of eight (8) years IT experience, of which at least three(3) years as a DevOps Engineer (or similar)

Working experience with Linux based infrastructure

Maintained Object Orientated PHP applications.

Key performance areas:

Lead and participate in all phases of the software application development life cycle with an emphasis on deployment, configuration, integration, release and maintenance of internal and external web based software systems

Test and examine code written by others and analyse results

Design and implement secure infrastructure, automation and monitoring solutions for development, testing, and production environments

Responsible for the deployment of releases, updates and fixes and working on ways to automate and improve these processes

Ensure that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats

Identify technical problems and developing software updates and ‘fixes’

Strive towards a software development and production environment that implements best practices including continuous integration and continuous delivery

Work closely with system administrators, developers and product managers to ensure the availability and performance of high-quality products

Mentor junior colleagues.

Note: From time-to-time Information Technology support and implementation may be required after hours and the expertise of the developer may be required during these times.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 29 April 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Software Engineering

Working experience with Linux based infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position