Senior React Native Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a Senior React Native Developer position available in their organization.

Required experience and skills:

Strong React Native knowledge.

Firm grasp of the JavaScript language and its nuances, including ES6+ syntax.

React Native iOS / Android applications experience.

Experience in Expo with React Native Expo.

Experience working with 3rd party libraries and RESTful HTTP based API integrations.

Understanding of the document request model, and offline storage.

Git.

Firebase.

Ability to write well-documented, clean JavaScript code.

Advantageous:

Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science.

Experience with popular [URL Removed] workflows (such as Flux or Redux).

PHP, MySQL.

ELK Stack.

Knowledge of isomorphic React.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Speed up the development of the Mobile Control Panel, particularly when SDK

updates are forced by Facebook.

Mentor a few other developers.

Own the development lifecycle and introduce a new Reseller Mobile Control Panel.

Grow and contribute in other areas as necessary with the LAMP stack.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

