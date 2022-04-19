Senior React Native Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a Senior React Native Developer position available in their organization.
Required experience and skills:
- Strong React Native knowledge.
- Firm grasp of the JavaScript language and its nuances, including ES6+ syntax.
- React Native iOS / Android applications experience.
- Experience in Expo with React Native Expo.
- Experience working with 3rd party libraries and RESTful HTTP based API integrations.
- Understanding of the document request model, and offline storage.
- Git.
- Firebase.
- Ability to write well-documented, clean JavaScript code.
Advantageous:
- Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science.
- Experience with popular [URL Removed] workflows (such as Flux or Redux).
- PHP, MySQL.
- ELK Stack.
- Knowledge of isomorphic React.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Speed up the development of the Mobile Control Panel, particularly when SDK
updates are forced by Facebook.
- Mentor a few other developers.
- Own the development lifecycle and introduce a new Reseller Mobile Control Panel.
- Grow and contribute in other areas as necessary with the LAMP stack.
If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.