Solution Analyst

What you will be doing:

Implement and lead on delivery of strategic products to ensuring that business stays on leading edge of technology, contributing across the technology stack, from database and develops infrastructure that supports continuous deployment, to native apps.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree or other related

4 years’ experience as a Solution analyst role in a Technical environment

Knowledge of technical tools within SDLC and complex development environment

Fully embedded in a DevOps team

Solution design experience i.e., translate business requirements into detailed system requirements, across all technologies

Expertise in development and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications (full stack across systems)

Previous banking experience

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Learn more/Apply for this position