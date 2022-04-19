Technical Lead at Ntice Search

My client, a leading Software Development Specialist company, is seeking a Technical lead to join their team. The main purpose of a Technical Lead is to oversee a technical team of Software Developers and troubleshoot technical issues that involve software development, code reviews and product releases. It is important for the successful incumbent to have a good understanding of technology and should also be personable and capable of effectively leading a team and collaborating with others.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Conduct Mentorship and training through regular/monthly knowledge sharing with teams as well as360 peer and team reviews
  • Conducting accurate estimations in line with industry standards.
  • Achieving Estimations by Working with estimation tolerance
  • Tracking and logging accurately in line with delivery
  • Flag and raise delivery blockers
  • Identify technical/resources challenges
  • Continuous Growth Learning in terms of language, code review skills and keeping up to date withindustry norms and the latest technologies
  • Contribute and maintain technical library and produce quality and accurate documentation

CORE SKILLS/COMPETENCIES

  • Creates favourablefirst impression – body, language, eye contact, posture, etc.
  Warm, sensitive, compassionate. Not arrogant.

  • Friendly, sense of humour, genuine
  • Tunes in accurately to opinions, feelings, and needs of people. Empathetic. Patient. Let others
  • speak. Listens actively
  • Monitors client satisfaction (internal or external). Establishes partner relationship with clients.
  • Visible & accessible to clients
  • . Leads peers to do what is best for company
  • Takes forceful stand on issues without being excessively abrasive
  • Communicates well one on one, in small groups and public speaking. Fluent, quick on feet,
  • command of language. Keeps people informed
  • Writes clear, precise, well-organized documents using appropriate vocabulary, grammar & word
  • usage
  • Aware of political factors and hidden agendas, and acts effectively with that awareness
  • Achieves favourableoutcomes in win/win negotiations
  • Persuasive in change efforts, selling a vision. Convincing

Mandatory technical skills required

  • Main Language (C#, Java,)
  • Containerization
  • Experience with design and documentation
  • Experience with ORM/Database Design
  • Experience with SQL
  • Web Technology (Java Script, Type script)
  • Experience with Json/ XML
  • Experience in WEB API
  • CI/CD
  • Experience with UML
  • Testing Framework (Unit and Integration Testing)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • +5 years’ experience in a Leadership Position
  • +5 years’ experience as a Developer
  • Matric
  • IT Diploma/Degree is advantageous
  • Industry Related certification
  • Retail industry experience is advantageous
  • Stable work history
  • Proven track record of successful implementation

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Lead
  • C#
  • Java

