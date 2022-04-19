Technical Lead at Ntice Search

My client, a leading Software Development Specialist company, is seeking a Technical lead to join their team. The main purpose of a Technical Lead is to oversee a technical team of Software Developers and troubleshoot technical issues that involve software development, code reviews and product releases. It is important for the successful incumbent to have a good understanding of technology and should also be personable and capable of effectively leading a team and collaborating with others.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Conduct Mentorship and training through regular/monthly knowledge sharing with teams as well as360 peer and team reviews
- Conducting accurate estimations in line with industry standards.
- Achieving Estimations by Working with estimation tolerance
- Tracking and logging accurately in line with delivery
- Flag and raise delivery blockers
- Identify technical/resources challenges
- Continuous Growth Learning in terms of language, code review skills and keeping up to date withindustry norms and the latest technologies
- Contribute and maintain technical library and produce quality and accurate documentation
CORE SKILLS/COMPETENCIES
- Creates favourablefirst impression – body, language, eye contact, posture, etc.
- Puts [Email Address Removed]s Emotional Intelligence. Warm, sensitive, compassionate. Not arrogant.
- Friendly, sense of humour, genuine
- Tunes in accurately to opinions, feelings, and needs of people. Empathetic. Patient. Let others
- speak. Listens actively
- Monitors client satisfaction (internal or external). Establishes partner relationship with clients.
- Visible & accessible to clients
- . Leads peers to do what is best for company
- Takes forceful stand on issues without being excessively abrasive
- Communicates well one on one, in small groups and public speaking. Fluent, quick on feet,
- command of language. Keeps people informed
- Writes clear, precise, well-organized documents using appropriate vocabulary, grammar & word
- usage
- Aware of political factors and hidden agendas, and acts effectively with that awareness
- Achieves favourableoutcomes in win/win negotiations
- Persuasive in change efforts, selling a vision. Convincing
Mandatory technical skills required
- Main Language (C#, Java,)
- Containerization
- Experience with design and documentation
- Experience with ORM/Database Design
- Experience with SQL
- Web Technology (Java Script, Type script)
- Experience with Json/ XML
- Experience in WEB API
- CI/CD
- Experience with UML
- Testing Framework (Unit and Integration Testing)
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- +5 years’ experience in a Leadership Position
- +5 years’ experience as a Developer
- Matric
- IT Diploma/Degree is advantageous
- Industry Related certification
- Retail industry experience is advantageous
- Stable work history
- Proven track record of successful implementation
Desired Skills:
- Technical Lead
- C#
- Java