Technical Lead at Ntice Search

My client, a leading Software Development Specialist company, is seeking a Technical lead to join their team. The main purpose of a Technical Lead is to oversee a technical team of Software Developers and troubleshoot technical issues that involve software development, code reviews and product releases. It is important for the successful incumbent to have a good understanding of technology and should also be personable and capable of effectively leading a team and collaborating with others.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Conduct Mentorship and training through regular/monthly knowledge sharing with teams as well as360 peer and team reviews

Conducting accurate estimations in line with industry standards.

Achieving Estimations by Working with estimation tolerance

Tracking and logging accurately in line with delivery

Flag and raise delivery blockers

Identify technical/resources challenges

Continuous Growth Learning in terms of language, code review skills and keeping up to date withindustry norms and the latest technologies

Contribute and maintain technical library and produce quality and accurate documentation

CORE SKILLS/COMPETENCIES

Creates favourablefirst impression – body, language, eye contact, posture, etc.

Puts [Email Address Removed]s Emotional Intelligence. Warm, sensitive, compassionate. Not arrogant.

Friendly, sense of humour, genuine

Tunes in accurately to opinions, feelings, and needs of people. Empathetic. Patient. Let others

speak. Listens actively

Monitors client satisfaction (internal or external). Establishes partner relationship with clients.

Visible & accessible to clients

. Leads peers to do what is best for company

Takes forceful stand on issues without being excessively abrasive

Communicates well one on one, in small groups and public speaking. Fluent, quick on feet,

command of language. Keeps people informed

Writes clear, precise, well-organized documents using appropriate vocabulary, grammar & word

usage

Aware of political factors and hidden agendas, and acts effectively with that awareness

Achieves favourableoutcomes in win/win negotiations

Persuasive in change efforts, selling a vision. Convincing

Mandatory technical skills required

Main Language (C#, Java,)

Containerization

Experience with design and documentation

Experience with ORM/Database Design

Experience with SQL

Web Technology (Java Script, Type script)

Experience with Json/ XML

Experience in WEB API

CI/CD

Experience with UML

Testing Framework (Unit and Integration Testing)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

+5 years’ experience in a Leadership Position

+5 years’ experience as a Developer

Matric

IT Diploma/Degree is advantageous

Industry Related certification

Retail industry experience is advantageous

Stable work history

Proven track record of successful implementation

Desired Skills:

Technical Lead

C#

Java

