Technical Lead: Java at Ntice Search

Apr 19, 2022

Our client, an independent software house based in Cape Town, is looking for a Technical Lead to join their team! This role is Java focussed and the individual will be responsible for overseeing a technical team of software developers and trouble shooting technical issues that involve software development, code reviews and product releases.

Key Responsibilities

  • Conduct Mentorship and training through regular/monthly knowledge sharing with teams as well as 360 peer and team reviews
  • Conducting accurate estimations in line with industry standards.
  • Achieving Estimations by Working with estimation tolerance
  • Tracking and logging accurately in line with delivery
  • Flag and raise delivery blockers
  • Identify technical/resources challenges
  • Continuous Growth Learning in terms of language, code review skills and keeping up to date with industry norms and the latest technologies
  • Contribute and maintain technical library and produce quality and accurate documentation

Minimum Requirements

  • +5 years’ experience in a Leadership Position
  • +5 years’ experience as a Developer
  • Matric
  • IT Diploma/Degree is advantageous
  • Industry Related certification
  • Retail industry experience is advantageous
  • Stable work history
  • Proven track record of successful implementation

Technical Requirements

  • Main Language (Java)
  • Containerization
  • Experience with design and documentation
  • Experience with ORM/Database Design
  • Experience with SQL
  • Web Technology (Java Script, Type script)
  • Experience with Json/ XML
  • Experience in WEB API
  • CI/CD
  • Experience with UML
  • Testing Framework (Unit and Integration Testing)

Desired Skills:

  • Technical
  • Lead
  • Java

