Technical Lead: Java at Ntice Search

Our client, an independent software house based in Cape Town, is looking for a Technical Lead to join their team! This role is Java focussed and the individual will be responsible for overseeing a technical team of software developers and trouble shooting technical issues that involve software development, code reviews and product releases.

Key Responsibilities

Conduct Mentorship and training through regular/monthly knowledge sharing with teams as well as 360 peer and team reviews

Conducting accurate estimations in line with industry standards.

Achieving Estimations by Working with estimation tolerance

Tracking and logging accurately in line with delivery

Flag and raise delivery blockers

Identify technical/resources challenges

Continuous Growth Learning in terms of language, code review skills and keeping up to date with industry norms and the latest technologies

Contribute and maintain technical library and produce quality and accurate documentation

Minimum Requirements

+5 years’ experience in a Leadership Position

+5 years’ experience as a Developer

Matric

IT Diploma/Degree is advantageous

Industry Related certification

Retail industry experience is advantageous

Stable work history

Proven track record of successful implementation

Technical Requirements

Main Language (Java)

Containerization

Experience with design and documentation

Experience with ORM/Database Design

Experience with SQL

Web Technology (Java Script, Type script)

Experience with Json/ XML

Experience in WEB API

CI/CD

Experience with UML

Testing Framework (Unit and Integration Testing)

