Technical Lead: Java at Ntice Search

Our client, an independent software house based in Cape Town, is looking for a Technical Lead to join their team! This role is Java focussed and the individual will be responsible for overseeing a technical team of software developers and trouble shooting technical issues that involve software development, code reviews and product releases.
Key Responsibilities
- Conduct Mentorship and training through regular/monthly knowledge sharing with teams as well as 360 peer and team reviews
- Conducting accurate estimations in line with industry standards.
- Achieving Estimations by Working with estimation tolerance
- Tracking and logging accurately in line with delivery
- Flag and raise delivery blockers
- Identify technical/resources challenges
- Continuous Growth Learning in terms of language, code review skills and keeping up to date with industry norms and the latest technologies
- Contribute and maintain technical library and produce quality and accurate documentation
Minimum Requirements
- +5 years’ experience in a Leadership Position
- +5 years’ experience as a Developer
- Matric
- IT Diploma/Degree is advantageous
- Industry Related certification
- Retail industry experience is advantageous
- Stable work history
- Proven track record of successful implementation
Technical Requirements
- Main Language (Java)
- Containerization
- Experience with design and documentation
- Experience with ORM/Database Design
- Experience with SQL
- Web Technology (Java Script, Type script)
- Experience with Json/ XML
- Experience in WEB API
- CI/CD
- Experience with UML
- Testing Framework (Unit and Integration Testing)
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Lead
- Java