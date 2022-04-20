BI Data Analyst

What you will be doing:
- To support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.
- Structure data into compliance standard by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to the company documented standard and formats
- Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing
- Assist/govern population of datamart and metadata repository by complying to standards, systems processes, and procedures.
- Support business units by providing consulting services that delivers data and information relevant to their business
- Contribute to internal/external information sharing sessions by attending formal meetings
- Manage vendor relationship interactions by conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles
- Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT degree or related field
- Data Management (DAMA) Certification
- 8 years relevant experience of which 3 – 5 years is in data management / business role
- Data Analysis knowledge
- Business terms and definitions
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.