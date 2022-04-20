Cash Analyst at Taylored Appointments

Purpose of the job

To perform system performance analytics, recommend system configurations, user usage analytics, and management reporting.

Key Performance Areas:

1. To perform cash forecast analysis.

2. Facilitate the Cash planning and replenishment.

3. Maintaining data integrity in the system.

4. Facilitate systems analysis and recommend configuration changes where necessary.

5. Compile relevant required reports.

6. Monitoring and tracking of cash levels.

7. To perform ad hoc duties.

8. Identify and categorize spend profiles.

Qualifications, Experience, Knowledge, and Skills:

· Grade 12 is essential.

· Relevant Diploma is essential.

· 2 Years’ experience in the Banking environment, cash or finance.

Knowledge and Technical competencies required:

· Computer Literacy.

· Analytical skills.

· Interpersonal skills.

· Decision-making skills.

Personal competencies required:

· Verbal communication.

· Able to handle pressure.

· Good negotiator.

· Good numerical ability.

· Team player.

· Attention to detail.

· This job requires the holder to be constantly on the monitoring screen to flag issues as they arise.

