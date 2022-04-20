DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup,

monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and

Azure cloud technologies.

EXPERIENCE, SKILLS, AND KNOWLEDGE

– 3-4 years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer.

– 3-year degree/diploma in the technology field.

– AWS DevOps Professional Certification.

– Good understanding of Agile processes.

– Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control.

– Ability to code and script.

– Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

– Process-oriented with great documentation skills.

– Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available

service.

– Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira,

GitLab, or Jenkins.

FAMILIARITY WITH THE FOLLOWING TECHNOLOGIES WOULD BE IDEAL

– Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.

– Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.

– Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.

– Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

1. Project Planning

– Participate in the processes of strategic project-planning meetings.

– Providing guidance and expertise on system options, risk, impact, and costs vs.

benefits.

– Create and share operational requirements and development forecasts to

allow timely and accurate planning of projects.

2. Development

– Responsible for developing and building IT solutions.

– Install and configure solutions, implement reusable components, translate

technical requirements, assist with all stages of test data, develop interface

stubs and simulators, and perform script maintenance and updates.

3. Deployment

– Build automated deployments through the use of configuration management

technology.

– Responsible for making modules ready for production, which entails moving

them according to specific procedures and documenting knowledge transfer.

4. Maintenance and Troubleshooting

– Responsible for routine application maintenance tasks.

– Create requirements and procedures for implementing routine maintenance.

– Troubleshooting existing information systems for errors and resolving errors.

5. Performance Management

– Evaluate existing applications and platforms.

– Give recommendations for enhancing performance via gap analysis,

identifying the most practical alternative solutions, and assisting with

modifications.

6. Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns

– Guide and implement software and product design.

– Produce code in line with project requirements.

– Implement and maintain appropriate security standards.

– Perform and request code reviews.

– Write and maintain unit and functional tests.

7. Debugging software for optimum functioning

– Reproducing and locating the source of reported bugs and issues.

– Fix bugs and issues.

– Communicate errors and solutions to product owners.

INDIVIDUAL COMPETENCIES

– Accountability and Execution

– Adaptability

– Control and Efficiency

– Information Monitoring

– Initiating Action

– Optimizing Diversity

– Ownership

– Planning and Organizing

– Technical Knowledge

– Team Orientation

