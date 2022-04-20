DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup,
monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and
Azure cloud technologies.
EXPERIENCE, SKILLS, AND KNOWLEDGE
– 3-4 years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer.
– 3-year degree/diploma in the technology field.
– AWS DevOps Professional Certification.
– Good understanding of Agile processes.
– Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control.
– Ability to code and script.
– Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
– Process-oriented with great documentation skills.
– Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available
service.
– Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira,
GitLab, or Jenkins.
FAMILIARITY WITH THE FOLLOWING TECHNOLOGIES WOULD BE IDEAL
– Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.
– Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.
– Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.
– Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
1. Project Planning
– Participate in the processes of strategic project-planning meetings.
– Providing guidance and expertise on system options, risk, impact, and costs vs.
benefits.
– Create and share operational requirements and development forecasts to
allow timely and accurate planning of projects.
2. Development
– Responsible for developing and building IT solutions.
– Install and configure solutions, implement reusable components, translate
technical requirements, assist with all stages of test data, develop interface
stubs and simulators, and perform script maintenance and updates.
3. Deployment
– Build automated deployments through the use of configuration management
technology.
– Responsible for making modules ready for production, which entails moving
them according to specific procedures and documenting knowledge transfer.
4. Maintenance and Troubleshooting
– Responsible for routine application maintenance tasks.
– Create requirements and procedures for implementing routine maintenance.
– Troubleshooting existing information systems for errors and resolving errors.
5. Performance Management
– Evaluate existing applications and platforms.
– Give recommendations for enhancing performance via gap analysis,
identifying the most practical alternative solutions, and assisting with
modifications.
6. Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns
– Guide and implement software and product design.
– Produce code in line with project requirements.
– Implement and maintain appropriate security standards.
– Perform and request code reviews.
– Write and maintain unit and functional tests.
7. Debugging software for optimum functioning
– Reproducing and locating the source of reported bugs and issues.
– Fix bugs and issues.
– Communicate errors and solutions to product owners.
INDIVIDUAL COMPETENCIES
– Accountability and Execution
– Adaptability
– Control and Efficiency
– Information Monitoring
– Initiating Action
– Optimizing Diversity
– Ownership
– Planning and Organizing
– Technical Knowledge
– Team Orientation