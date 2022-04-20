Front-End Developer

Looking for a Front-End Developer (TypeScript) for a remote position. Candidate should have experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and JavaScript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability as well as have an excellent sense of design sense and attention to detail.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

JavaScript

TypeScript

Restful API

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

typescript

Learn more/Apply for this position