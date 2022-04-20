Front-End Developer

Apr 20, 2022

Looking for a Front-End Developer (TypeScript) for a remote position. Candidate should have experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and JavaScript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability as well as have an excellent sense of design sense and attention to detail.

Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • Restful API

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • typescript

