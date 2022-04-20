ICT Project Coordinator

Apr 20, 2022

The Role: We are searching for an ICT Project Coordinator to join our team on a 6 months project based contract at Stellenbosch (Western Cape). Must have their own transport

The job purpose is to provide a support function to the Project team in terms of all the co-ordination / administrative functions within the Project and to consolidate and update the necessary documentation related to the Project.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
  • IT Diploma

Preferred Qualification:

  • A+ / N+
  • Advance Excel, Word and PowerPoint skills
  • Very strong administration and reporting skills.
  • Excellent Communicator with good coordination and facilitation skills.

Experience Required:

  • Must have worked in an ICT infrastructure environment (Networks ?? Fibre / Wifi)
  • 2-3 years general administration of which 1 year should be PM environment specific
  • Managed Relationships
  • Completed Reports and Achieved Budgets
  • Developed and Implemented Communications Strategy
  • Provided Client Service
  • Provided Administrative Support
  • Managed Self
  • Managed Internal Processes

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Action specific tasks on instruction and under supervision of relevant Project Manager
  • Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in The company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.
  • Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.
  • Understand and embrace the The company vision and values, leading by example.
  • Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to The company.
  • Ensure all project data, tracking and feedback is updated on central database.
  • Manage the procurement contracts related to the project and escalate deviations from terms and conditions.
  • Log and track project change control to completion.
  • Manage the communication plan and distribution to stakeholders as per project plan.
  • Ensure all project documentation meets all governance and audit standards to mitigate project risk.
  • Collect and collate feedback by requesting status updates from external/internal stakeholders.
  • Address ad hoc requests.
  • Ensure effective frequency of project governance contact points and correct representation on forums.
  • Manage meeting agenda, issue log, minutes and project artefacts for project forums.
  • Manage on boarding of project resources, permanent and non-permanent, including contracts.
  • Provide feedback to stakeholders on project progress.
  • Ensure stakeholders’ needs are met. Maintain and build positive relationships with stakeholders.
  • Ensure project members have access to regular communication.
  • Support the change management for the project by managing the logistics, event planning, and procurement and communication plan.
  • Ensure project expenses are reconciled against the budget, vendor contracts and project plan, escalating any deviations.
  • Administer and negotiate favourable rates for project logistics and sundry expenses.
  • Ensure project costs are accurate and updated on agreed project Management platforms.
  • Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and sharing knowledge with team.
  • Actively developing proficiency of Project Management tools and methodology.
Personality and Attributes:

  • Initiating Action
  • Customer Focus
  • Work Standards
  • Contributing to Team Success
  • Communication
  • Managing Work (includes Time Management)
  • Continuous Learning

