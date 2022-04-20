ICT Project Coordinator

The Role: We are searching for an ICT Project Coordinator to join our team on a 6 months project based contract at Stellenbosch (Western Cape). Must have their own transport

The job purpose is to provide a support function to the Project team in terms of all the co-ordination / administrative functions within the Project and to consolidate and update the necessary documentation related to the Project.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

IT Diploma

Preferred Qualification:

A+ / N+

Advance Excel, Word and PowerPoint skills

Very strong administration and reporting skills.

Excellent Communicator with good coordination and facilitation skills.

Experience Required:

Must have worked in an ICT infrastructure environment (Networks ?? Fibre / Wifi)

2-3 years general administration of which 1 year should be PM environment specific

Managed Relationships

Completed Reports and Achieved Budgets

Developed and Implemented Communications Strategy

Provided Client Service

Provided Administrative Support

Managed Self

Managed Internal Processes

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Action specific tasks on instruction and under supervision of relevant Project Manager

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in The company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.

Understand and embrace the The company vision and values, leading by example.

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to The company.

Ensure all project data, tracking and feedback is updated on central database.

Manage the procurement contracts related to the project and escalate deviations from terms and conditions.

Log and track project change control to completion.

Manage the communication plan and distribution to stakeholders as per project plan.

Ensure all project documentation meets all governance and audit standards to mitigate project risk.

Collect and collate feedback by requesting status updates from external/internal stakeholders.

Address ad hoc requests.

Ensure effective frequency of project governance contact points and correct representation on forums.

Manage meeting agenda, issue log, minutes and project artefacts for project forums.

Manage on boarding of project resources, permanent and non-permanent, including contracts.

Provide feedback to stakeholders on project progress.

Ensure stakeholders’ needs are met. Maintain and build positive relationships with stakeholders.

Ensure project members have access to regular communication.

Support the change management for the project by managing the logistics, event planning, and procurement and communication plan.

Ensure project expenses are reconciled against the budget, vendor contracts and project plan, escalating any deviations.

Administer and negotiate favourable rates for project logistics and sundry expenses.

Ensure project costs are accurate and updated on agreed project Management platforms.

Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and sharing knowledge with team.

Actively developing proficiency of Project Management tools and methodology.

Personality and Attributes:

Initiating Action

Customer Focus

Work Standards

Contributing to Team Success

Communication

Managing Work (includes Time Management)

Continuous Learning

