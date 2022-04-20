The Role: We are searching for an ICT Project Coordinator to join our team on a 6 months project based contract at Stellenbosch (Western Cape). Must have their own transport
The job purpose is to provide a support function to the Project team in terms of all the co-ordination / administrative functions within the Project and to consolidate and update the necessary documentation related to the Project.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
- IT Diploma
Preferred Qualification:
- A+ / N+
- Advance Excel, Word and PowerPoint skills
- Very strong administration and reporting skills.
- Excellent Communicator with good coordination and facilitation skills.
Experience Required:
- Must have worked in an ICT infrastructure environment (Networks ?? Fibre / Wifi)
- 2-3 years general administration of which 1 year should be PM environment specific
- Managed Relationships
- Completed Reports and Achieved Budgets
- Developed and Implemented Communications Strategy
- Provided Client Service
- Provided Administrative Support
- Managed Self
- Managed Internal Processes
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Action specific tasks on instruction and under supervision of relevant Project Manager
- Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in The company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.
- Understand and embrace the The company vision and values, leading by example.
- Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to The company.
- Ensure all project data, tracking and feedback is updated on central database.
- Manage the procurement contracts related to the project and escalate deviations from terms and conditions.
- Log and track project change control to completion.
- Manage the communication plan and distribution to stakeholders as per project plan.
- Ensure all project documentation meets all governance and audit standards to mitigate project risk.
- Collect and collate feedback by requesting status updates from external/internal stakeholders.
- Address ad hoc requests.
- Ensure effective frequency of project governance contact points and correct representation on forums.
- Manage meeting agenda, issue log, minutes and project artefacts for project forums.
- Manage on boarding of project resources, permanent and non-permanent, including contracts.
- Provide feedback to stakeholders on project progress.
- Ensure stakeholders’ needs are met. Maintain and build positive relationships with stakeholders.
- Ensure project members have access to regular communication.
- Support the change management for the project by managing the logistics, event planning, and procurement and communication plan.
- Ensure project expenses are reconciled against the budget, vendor contracts and project plan, escalating any deviations.
- Administer and negotiate favourable rates for project logistics and sundry expenses.
- Ensure project costs are accurate and updated on agreed project Management platforms.
- Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and sharing knowledge with team.
- Actively developing proficiency of Project Management tools and methodology.
Personality and Attributes:
- Initiating Action
- Customer Focus
- Work Standards
- Contributing to Team Success
- Communication
- Managing Work (includes Time Management)
- Continuous Learning