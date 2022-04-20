IT Infrastructure Manager

Minimum Qualification:

Tertiary technical qualification, N Dip IT, BTech IT, BSc IT or similar technical qualification.

Minimum Experience:

7 years infrastructure experience (Windows Server, VMWare, SAN technologies, Networking, Active Directory and M365);

5 years IT management experience.

Overseeing infrastructure, capacity planning and management, including:

IT Enterprise architecture roadmap;

Infrastructure administration: servers, server virtualisation, networks, and data storage (SAN);

Hosted Datacentre Experience would be added advantage

Uptime and availability of the production environments in accordance with operational requirements and internal SLAs;

Data backups and mirroring;

Data lines and connectivity;

Software licensing and licensing compliance;

Strong on Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft 365, Email Archiving.

Patch and Venerability management

Generators, UPSs;

ICT Risk Management;

Software and data security.

Overseeing the following functions:

Monitoring of IT production processes and services;

IT service delivery including the Service Desk;

User and access management;

Infrastructure and supplier change management;

DR and Business continuity sites;

Liaise and co-ordinate with external ICT providers.

Project Management:

Technical standards/documentation;

IT Operations department operational policies and procedures;

Drive ITIL adoption

Implement appropriate ITIL standards and best practices;

Configuration and security baselines for software and systems.

Performance Management:

Measurement and reporting;

Leadership and people management;

ICT Infrastructure Cost management.

Essential knowledge of/experience in:

IT enterprise architecture;

ICT Risk management;

IT Service Delivery;

Thorough understanding of change control processes and SDLC.

Desirable knowledge/experience/qualification in:

ITIL Practitioner, or ITIL Service Manager certification;

Basic knowledge of MS SQL Server 2008;

MCSE (or equivalent);

Agile Scrum or Kanban methodologies.

Ability to:

Deal with, and manage change;

Lead a technical team;

Advise and make recommendations regarding industry best practices.

Personal attributes:

Energetic, pro-active, good sense of ownership, strong interpersonal skill and a team player, ability to work across and interact constructively with different levels and business units, system-orientation, strong organizational skills, ability to think broadly and consider impacts across systems and within the organization

