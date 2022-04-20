IT Infrastructure Manager

Minimum Qualification:
- Tertiary technical qualification, N Dip IT, BTech IT, BSc IT or similar technical qualification.
Minimum Experience:
- 7 years infrastructure experience (Windows Server, VMWare, SAN technologies, Networking, Active Directory and M365);
- 5 years IT management experience.
Overseeing infrastructure, capacity planning and management, including:
- IT Enterprise architecture roadmap;
- Infrastructure administration: servers, server virtualisation, networks, and data storage (SAN);
- Hosted Datacentre Experience would be added advantage
- Uptime and availability of the production environments in accordance with operational requirements and internal SLAs;
- Data backups and mirroring;
- Data lines and connectivity;
- Software licensing and licensing compliance;
- Strong on Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft 365, Email Archiving.
- Patch and Venerability management
- Generators, UPSs;
- ICT Risk Management;
- Software and data security.
Overseeing the following functions:
- Monitoring of IT production processes and services;
- IT service delivery including the Service Desk;
- User and access management;
- Infrastructure and supplier change management;
- DR and Business continuity sites;
- Liaise and co-ordinate with external ICT providers.
Project Management:
- Technical standards/documentation;
- IT Operations department operational policies and procedures;
- Drive ITIL adoption
- Implement appropriate ITIL standards and best practices;
- Configuration and security baselines for software and systems.
Performance Management:
- Measurement and reporting;
- Leadership and people management;
- ICT Infrastructure Cost management.
Essential knowledge of/experience in:
- IT enterprise architecture;
- ICT Risk management;
- IT Service Delivery;
- Thorough understanding of change control processes and SDLC.
Desirable knowledge/experience/qualification in:
- ITIL Practitioner, or ITIL Service Manager certification;
- Basic knowledge of MS SQL Server 2008;
- MCSE (or equivalent);
- Agile Scrum or Kanban methodologies.
Ability to:
- Deal with, and manage change;
- Lead a technical team;
- Advise and make recommendations regarding industry best practices.
Personal attributes:
Energetic, pro-active, good sense of ownership, strong interpersonal skill and a team player, ability to work across and interact constructively with different levels and business units, system-orientation, strong organizational skills, ability to think broadly and consider impacts across systems and within the organization