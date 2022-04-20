IT Infrastructure Manager

Apr 20, 2022

Minimum Qualification:

  • Tertiary technical qualification, N Dip IT, BTech IT, BSc IT or similar technical qualification.

Minimum Experience:

  • 7 years infrastructure experience (Windows Server, VMWare, SAN technologies, Networking, Active Directory and M365);
  • 5 years IT management experience.

Overseeing infrastructure, capacity planning and management, including:

  • IT Enterprise architecture roadmap;
  • Infrastructure administration: servers, server virtualisation, networks, and data storage (SAN);
  • Hosted Datacentre Experience would be added advantage
  • Uptime and availability of the production environments in accordance with operational requirements and internal SLAs;
  • Data backups and mirroring;
  • Data lines and connectivity;
  • Software licensing and licensing compliance;
  • Strong on Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft 365, Email Archiving.
  • Patch and Venerability management
  • Generators, UPSs;
  • ICT Risk Management;
  • Software and data security.

Overseeing the following functions:

  • Monitoring of IT production processes and services;
  • IT service delivery including the Service Desk;
  • User and access management;
  • Infrastructure and supplier change management;
  • DR and Business continuity sites;
  • Liaise and co-ordinate with external ICT providers.

Project Management:

  • Technical standards/documentation;
  • IT Operations department operational policies and procedures;
  • Drive ITIL adoption
  • Implement appropriate ITIL standards and best practices;
  • Configuration and security baselines for software and systems.

Performance Management:

  • Measurement and reporting;
  • Leadership and people management;
  • ICT Infrastructure Cost management.

Essential knowledge of/experience in:

  • IT enterprise architecture;
  • ICT Risk management;
  • IT Service Delivery;
  • Thorough understanding of change control processes and SDLC.

Desirable knowledge/experience/qualification in:

  • ITIL Practitioner, or ITIL Service Manager certification;
  • Basic knowledge of MS SQL Server 2008;
  • MCSE (or equivalent);
  • Agile Scrum or Kanban methodologies.

Ability to:

  • Deal with, and manage change;
  • Lead a technical team;
  • Advise and make recommendations regarding industry best practices.

Personal attributes:
Energetic, pro-active, good sense of ownership, strong interpersonal skill and a team player, ability to work across and interact constructively with different levels and business units, system-orientation, strong organizational skills, ability to think broadly and consider impacts across systems and within the organization

