The Role: We are looking for a intermediate to senior Java Developer to join our team on a 6-12 month Contract.

To be successful you must be willing to work 80% remote with 20% onsite only if required at Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

3 Year IT or similar qualification

Experience Required:

3-5 years

Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux

Java knowledge, including J2EE, Spring

Experience and knowledge in CSS, XML and HTML

Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies

Key Accountabilities:

Microservices: Spring Boot & Spring Framework

An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle

Knowledge of SQL and industry-standard databases

Databases/SQL

Build & Dependency Tools: Maven / Gradle, Jenkins

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf

Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud

Code versioning (Git)

