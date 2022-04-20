MI and Reporting Analyst

Apr 20, 2022

Education and Qualification:

  • Matric with a strong aptitude in Mathematics (Core).
  • Advanced Excel skills and experience
  • Lean, Six Sigma and SQL certification preferable.
  • Must have a minimum 3 years of experience in a Business Analyst or Data/MI Analysis role.
  • Experience working within a customer service environment preferable.
  • Well versed in contact centre specific MI and Reporting concepts and tools.
  • Attention to detail and analytical by nature.
  • Ability to deliver results in a fast paced and dynamic environment.
  • Ability to present a professional image and demeanour to internal and external customers.
  • Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing with internal and external customers.
  • Data analysis knowledge and experience with particular reference to Root Cause Analysis methodologies.
  • Advanced knowledge and competency in Excel are essential.
  • Demonstrate exceptional organizational skills and the ability to handle confidential material.
  • Experience communicating and influencing across job levels with both internal and external partners.
  • Ability to push back, foresee potential issues, and advocate for relentless improvement.
  • Ability to solve for both service level and productivity concerns with the challenges of minute-to-minute change.
  • Ability to make independent, sound decisions.
  • Good analytical and strong data background.
  • Excellent communication skills both spoken and written.
  • Excellent decision-making skills, critical-thinking skills as well as organisational skills.
  • Ability to work independently.

