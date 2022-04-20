MI and Reporting Analyst

Education and Qualification:
- Matric with a strong aptitude in Mathematics (Core).
- Advanced Excel skills and experience
- Lean, Six Sigma and SQL certification preferable.
- Must have a minimum 3 years of experience in a Business Analyst or Data/MI Analysis role.
- Experience working within a customer service environment preferable.
- Well versed in contact centre specific MI and Reporting concepts and tools.
- Attention to detail and analytical by nature.
- Ability to deliver results in a fast paced and dynamic environment.
- Ability to present a professional image and demeanour to internal and external customers.
- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing with internal and external customers.
- Data analysis knowledge and experience with particular reference to Root Cause Analysis methodologies.
- Advanced knowledge and competency in Excel are essential.
- Demonstrate exceptional organizational skills and the ability to handle confidential material.
- Experience communicating and influencing across job levels with both internal and external partners.
- Ability to push back, foresee potential issues, and advocate for relentless improvement.
- Ability to solve for both service level and productivity concerns with the challenges of minute-to-minute change.
- Ability to make independent, sound decisions.
- Good analytical and strong data background.
- Excellent communication skills both spoken and written.
- Excellent decision-making skills, critical-thinking skills as well as organisational skills.
- Ability to work independently.